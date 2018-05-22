BetterWorks Announces its GDPR Readiness and Adds New Leads for Product, Development and Security Functions

On May 25, 2018, GDPR will go into effect, impacting every individual and business that processes or controls the personal data of European Union residents. The mandate is designed to improve personal data protection and increase accountability for data breaches, with potential fines for non-compliance of up to four percent of global revenues or 20 million EUR, whichever is higher. Today, BetterWorks confirms it is fully GDPR compliant establishing the requisite contractual terms with both its customers and sub-processors and the ability to support the data subject requests related to the increased rights of EU members.

BetterWorks is proud to exceed industry standard for security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, and privacy principles. BetterWorks is:

ISO/IEC 27001 certified (since 2015)

SOC2, Type I compliant (since 2016)

SOC2, Type II compliant (since 2017)

EU/US Privacy Shield certified (since 2016)

Swiss/US Privacy Shield certified (since 2017)

"Becoming GDPR compliant was necessary given our roster of global enterprise customers. The privacy and security of every customer's employee data -- no matter their geographic location -- has always been paramount for us," said Doug Dennerline, CEO of BetterWorks. This is evidenced by our commitment to lead the continuous performance management category for compliance and certifications. To help us maintain our leading position, we have added Yev Feinstein to the team as our senior information security analyst.

"Our solid foundation of data security has allowed us to focus our efforts on building innovative solutions for progressive business and HR leaders who understand that employee alignment and continuous development are key to business growth. To continue our forward momentum, I am pleased to also announce Anup Yanamandra has joined the executive team as Chief Product Officer, as well as Chris Lanier as VP of development. BetterWorks is an innovator in the CPM space for years – we were the first to weave OKRs in with powerful conversations that motivate and inspire workers – and with Anup and Chris' experience, our customers will continue to increase employee engagement, development and execution."

Feinstein has experience working in both the private and public side of cybersecurity, most recently as senior cybersecurity analyst for the Department of Homeland Security. He has held previous roles at the Social Security Administration and as an IT consultant for companies including Booz Allen Hamilton.

Yanamandra comes to BetterWorks from SuccessFactors where he spent nearly 10 years in product management where he built world-class talent management software solutions, lead teams, defined roadmaps, PRDs, and product presentations. Prior to SuccessFactors, he served as a product manager at IBM and Siebel Systems for eight years. Yanamandra holds deep expertise in performance and compensation management, product information management, CRM, and supply chain application areas.

Lanier has over 20 years of industry consulting and product development experience, including engineering management and strategic technology consulting. In his role at BetterWorks, Lanier will oversee the development of BetterWorks' suite of products. Prior to joining BetterWorks, he was vice president of development at Coupa Software where he managed application development for a globally distributed team. He previously held engineering and management roles at companies including Edgewater Networks and Cisco.

About BetterWorks

BetterWorks ® is HR software to align, develop and activate your workforce for business growth. Organizations are able to replace outdated, ineffective, universally loathed annual review processes with powerful continuous performance management (™) programs that help managers be better at the conversations, coaching and development necessary to inspire and motivate the entire workforce to meet today's goals and be ready for tomorrow's challenges.

