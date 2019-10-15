Betterworks Announces Multiple New Product Features That Bring Continuous Performance Management® Into the Flow of Work
Expanded features make critical performance management activities intuitive, social, and seamlessly integrated into the tools that workers rely on every day
Oct 15, 2019, 11:00 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterworks®, the leading enterprise HR software for Continuous Performance Management®, today announced a number of exciting new features and enhancements to its award-winning solution. Forward-thinking HR and business leaders know that to achieve the desired outcomes from their performance management programs, the technology that supports them needs to be intuitive, seamless and social. To address those needs, several new features have been added to Betterworks' Continuous Performance Management solution, including:
- An intuitive product homepage that provides employees and managers with a clear view into what they need to do next within all elements of their organization's continuous performance process: goals, conversations, feedback and/or recognition. This new homepage experience includes easy to read 'Cards' that automatically prioritize program activities and place them in context for the individual manager and employee.
- A real-time activity stream that summarizes, in an engaging, intuitive timeline view, all of the updates relevant to the goals of the user, including personal, departmental and cross-functional team goals as well as top company priorities. Taking design cues from consumer social media, the new Betterworks activity stream improves transparency and allows managers, leaders and peers to cheer and recognize progress or, alternatively, nudge or comment if progress appears stalled -- all right in context in the stream.
- Update from Slack enables employees to update their goal progress, add comments and/or give recognition wholly within the Slack window, rather than having to exit to another tool. When performance management activities are seamlessly integrated into the apps employees use every day, it improves adoption of the process and accrual of positive benefits to the business.
- HRIS integration: Extended integrations with most HRIS backend systems to include SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, Ultimate Software, ADP, BambooHR and Oracle, giving HR teams access to up-to-the-minute data that can be used to inform and feed other critical HR processes such as calibration, succession planning and compensation.
- Betterworks Confidential Questions: HR can now extend the questions asked of both managers and employees beyond the standard performance process. These fully customizable questions can support processes including 9-box calibration recommendations, high-potential talent identification, talent stratification for compensation. HR can also ask questions directly to employees to assess employee engagement or likelihood to recommend, giving HR a more complete and actionable picture than can be gleaned from anonymous surveys.
"If your managers and employees aren't using their talent management tool effectively or at all, the business won't see a return on its investment," said Doug Dennerline, chief executive officer at Betterworks. "The biggest deciding factor for organizations choosing a talent management technology is user experience, so when a business wants the benefits of a continuous process an intuitive, seamless and social UX is critical."
According to Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and a member of the Betterworks Board of Directors, it's becoming increasingly important for performance management tools to become part of every employee's "Flow of Work."
According to Bersin, "Employees are spending more time than ever using real-time communication and productivity tools, so to be effective HR tech must be fully embedded into these systems. If it isn't, HR tech can become a burden that employees and managers use reluctantly, rather than a tool to enhance their performance and careers."
Betterworks is at the forefront of integrating its solution with the tools that people around the globe use every day to get work done.
"We are heavy Slack users and it's becoming extremely valuable for us not to have to leave Slack and still be able to update our goals," said Ari Schapiro, chief of staff at Auth0 who participated in the Beta test.
In addition to enhanced Slack functionality, the company's solution seamlessly integrates with the most common productivity and workflow applications including Jira, Google/G-Suite, Microsoft, Asana, Github and Salesforce. Finally, Betterworks' recent integration with Zapier facilitates enhanced and streamlined communication. These integrations ensure the activities that help employees navigate their work and boost their performance happen naturally and continuously. Workers no longer have to log into a separate application, and updates and recognition are immediate and always up-to-date.
When combined with the data generated by a continuous performance process, these new features combine to give HR teams more relevant, accurate information. These insights can be harnessed to help make their other processes, such as compensation and calibration, better, faster and stronger.
After extensive Beta testing with selected clients, these features are available to any Betterworks customer as part of their existing subscription package and can be activated upon request.
About Betterworks
Betterworks® aligns, develops and activates your workforce for business growth. Through our easy-to-use, integrated software solutions and expertise, we help organizations replace outdated annual review processes with powerful Continuous Performance Management® programs that help managers be better at the conversations, coaching and development necessary to inspire and motivate the entire workforce to meet today's goals and be ready for tomorrow's challenges. Our solution supports truly global workforces, and is used daily by workers from 119 countries in more than 20 languages.
You can learn more about Betterworks here, and for more information about the latest HR strategies and best practices please visit our Resources gallery.
