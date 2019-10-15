Betterworks Announces Multiple New Product Features That Bring Continuous Performance Management® Into the Flow of Work

"If your managers and employees aren't using their talent management tool effectively or at all, the business won't see a return on its investment," said Doug Dennerline, chief executive officer at Betterworks. "The biggest deciding factor for organizations choosing a talent management technology is user experience, so when a business wants the benefits of a continuous process an intuitive, seamless and social UX is critical."

According to Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and a member of the Betterworks Board of Directors, it's becoming increasingly important for performance management tools to become part of every employee's "Flow of Work. "

According to Bersin, "Employees are spending more time than ever using real-time communication and productivity tools, so to be effective HR tech must be fully embedded into these systems. If it isn't, HR tech can become a burden that employees and managers use reluctantly, rather than a tool to enhance their performance and careers."

Betterworks is at the forefront of integrating its solution with the tools that people around the globe use every day to get work done.

"We are heavy Slack users and it's becoming extremely valuable for us not to have to leave Slack and still be able to update our goals," said Ari Schapiro, chief of staff at Auth0 who participated in the Beta test.

In addition to enhanced Slack functionality, the company's solution seamlessly integrates with the most common productivity and workflow applications including Jira, Google/G-Suite, Microsoft, Asana, Github and Salesforce. Finally, Betterworks' recent integration with Zapier facilitates enhanced and streamlined communication. These integrations ensure the activities that help employees navigate their work and boost their performance happen naturally and continuously. Workers no longer have to log into a separate application, and updates and recognition are immediate and always up-to-date.

When combined with the data generated by a continuous performance process, these new features combine to give HR teams more relevant, accurate information. These insights can be harnessed to help make their other processes, such as compensation and calibration, better, faster and stronger.

After extensive Beta testing with selected clients, these features are available to any Betterworks customer as part of their existing subscription package and can be activated upon request.

