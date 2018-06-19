BetterWorks Announces New HR Advisory Council Members

"Today's CEOs and their HR teams need to inspire higher performance, attract and retain top talent and build their leadership pipeline. Solving this complex challenge will require not only new technology and processes, but also out-of-the-box thinking and deep expertise," said Doug Dennerline, CEO of BetterWorks. "We're proud to partner with and learn from this inspiring group of HR leaders who bring real-world experience that is driving this transformation to ultimately improve the way people work."

According to a recent Gallup report, 47 percent of employees receive feedback from their manager only a few times a year or less, only 1 in every 2 employee knows what is expected of them at work and just 23 percent strongly agree they receive meaningful feedback from their manager. Additionally, 50 percent of businesses around the world admit to having trouble retaining their most talented employees. The BetterWorks HR Advisory Council provides a unique forum for these HR leaders to collaborate around solutions that help drive better business outcomes.

New members of the council include Andrew Cole, chief organizational development and HR officer at Vertiv; and Erin Flynn, chief people officer at Optimizely.

Chairing the Betterworks HR Council is Laura Garnett, founder of Garnett Consulting LLC and author of The Genius Habit, due out in February 2019.

"Outdated HR processes and platforms aren't delivering the needed business outcomes, and that's why these incredible industry leaders have chosen to partner with BetterWorks," said Garnett. "The members of this council share a common vision of challenging the status quo and changing the way that workforce performance is managed through improved practices and technology."

The members of the 2018 BetterWorks HR Industry Council are:

Laura Garnett, Owner, Garnett Consulting LLC (Chair)

Laura is a performance strategist, TEDx speaker and the creator of the Genius Habit. She works with CEOs and executives to identify their unique genius and purpose, and to craft an actionable plan to leverage them in their day-to-day work. Prior to launching her own company, New York City-based Garnett Consulting, Garnett honed her marketing, strategy, and career-refining skills at companies like Capital One, American Express, IAC, and Google.

Andrew Cole, Chief Organizational Development and HR Officer, Vertiv

A new member of the BetterWorks HR Council for 2018, Andrew has been developing dynamic, high growth global leaders and teams in various companies and cultures for the last 20 years. Prior to his current role as Vertiv's Chief Organizational Development and HR Officer, he led organizational development programs, corporate talent strategy, leadership development and change management for teams involving up to 8,000 employees. Cole holds a bachelor's degree in relationship studies and HR, and a master's degree in management at Regis University.

Scott Day, SVP People and Culture, OpenTable

Scott Day is responsible for leading and scaling OpenTable's global people strategy. Prior to OpenTable, Day was the Head of Talent Strategy & Operations at Airbnb, where he led the company's global HR business partner and HR operations functions during a period of rapid expansion. He has held senior HR leadership functions at companies including PayPal, StubHub and Yahoo, creating and implementing customized people strategies to support the growth of these industry-leading technology businesses. Earlier in his career, Day served as an operations and training leader at Capital One after leaving the U.S. Marine Corps as a Captain. He has a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and a bachelor's degree in English from the Virginia Military Institute.

Erin Flynn, Chief People Officer, Optimizely

Another 2018 addition to the BetterWorks HR Council, Erin Flynn is the Chief People Officer at Optimizely where she oversees Recruiting, People Ops, Real Estate and Workplace Operations at Optimizely. Flynn's more than 20 years of experience includes a decade leading Recruiting, Talent Development, and Employee Success at Salesforce. She holds a bachelor's degree in literature from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and sits on the board of the Horizons Foundation.

Jennifer Hedding, Chief People Officer, Roblox

A 20-year leader in strategically elevating the workplace experience, Jennifer is the Chief People Officer at Roblox. In her previous role at Hewlett Packard Enterprise in California, she worked closely with leadership to restructure the company, integrate multiple acquisitions and successfully spin off two business units. Previously, Hedding held executive level leadership roles at Yahoo and Salesforce. Early career experiences were formed at Softbank, Excite@Home and Apple, where she honed her Recruitment, HR Operations and International expertise. Hedding received a bachelor's degree from California State University, Northridge.

Susan Lovegren, Chief People Officer, Medallia

Susan Lovegren is a progressive HR executive with a track record of reimagining workplace policies, programs and processes to better align with the rapidly changing needs of the workforce, business and customers. Prior to joining Medallia, Lovegren served in Chief People Officer roles at AppDynamics, Juniper Networks, and Plantronics. Under her leadership, both Juniper Networks and Plantronics were named to Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Throughout her career, Lovegren has been a champion of women in technology by partnering with the Anita Borg Institute, Grace Hopper Women in Computing, Catalyst Inc., and Watermark, where she received their 2016 Advocacy Award.

Marcia Morales-Jaffe, Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Co.

Marcia Morales-Jaffe is an accomplished Chief People Officer with Fortune 300 companies, having served as the Chief People Officer at PayPal and SVP People & Performance at World Fuel Services. Morales-Jaffe partners with visionary leaders to build scalable enterprises with strong/diverse teams and cultures that inspire extraordinary achievements. Her unique approach comes from working at the intersection of business strategy, people/culture, and technology, bringing it all together to help executive teams accelerate growth and create value. Morales-Jaffe is deeply committed to mentoring and developing future leaders and is a board advisor for non-profits Humans for AI and Projectile X.

Kristen Robinson, CHRO, Pandora

Kristen is responsible for Pandora's global people strategies and operations, where she is committed to developing a culture where people thrive and generate lasting business success. Kristen invents and deploys 21st-century people practices that are innovative, based on modern science and relevant to today's worker and work environment. Her deep expertise in building global teams for technology companies includes working for Yahoo, Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies, and others. She holds a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Boston College.

