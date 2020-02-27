Betterworks to Bring OKRs to Spurs Sports & Entertainment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterworks® , the enterprise solution for Continuous Performance Management® with OKRs, announced today that it will be the technology partner to bring Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) to Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas.

SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), San Antonio FC (USL Championship), and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. In partnering with Betterworks, SS&E will roll out OKRs and continuous performance conversations to its staff of more than 400 full-time employees.

"All of us at Spurs Sports & Entertainment appreciate the value of pulling together as a team around a common goal, and we selected Betterworks to help us bring OKRs into our organization," said R.C. Buford, CEO of SS&E. "I'm a big believer in the OKR methodology, and I'm excited to have Betterworks to help us focus our team on top priorities and transform our performance management process."

OKRs are a widely used methodology for defining, aligning and measuring strategic priorities and success metrics on a continuous basis. Betterworks provides the technology framework for OKRs for large enterprises and is the only OKR technology provider endorsed by John Doerr. Doerr is the bestselling author of Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs, as well as a lead investor in Betterworks and a member of the company's board of directors.

"Alignment is critical to the success of any modern enterprise, and we're thrilled to be working with such a forward-looking and dynamic company as SS&E," said Doug Dennerline, chief executive officer at Betterworks. "It's an honor to be their partner not only to power their OKRs, but also to help them develop their people with continuous conversations, feedback and recognition (CFRs)."

Betterworks is used by multiple large enterprises to power their OKR programs including Vertiv, Lumeris and Farfetch. The company also recently launched Calibration and Engage , which allow businesses to tie the measurement of employee engagement more tightly to the delivery of desired business outcomes.

About Betterworks

Betterworks helps enterprises achieve agility, align their organization and accelerate business and employee growth. Our award-winning OKR and Continuous Performance Management solution delivers the critical insights, conversations, feedback and recognition needed to align, engage and develop today's complex workforce. With Betterworks, organizations can ensure alignment, transparency and accountability across the enterprise for sustained competitive advantage.

Based in Redwood City, CA Betterworks has received more than $65M in funding and is used daily by employees and managers from 119 countries in more than 20 languages.

For more information about the latest business and people management strategies and best practices visit our resources gallery.

