Betterworks to Present at SHRM 2019 Annual Conference & Exposition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterworks , the leading enterprise HR software for Continuous Performance Management®, will be attending and presenting at SHRM 2019 Annual Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas next week. The company will have a booth and CHRO Diane Strohfus will take the stage twice to discuss the latest strategies and tactics of Continuous Performance Management.

WHAT: Sessions include:

Continuous Performance Management ® in the Flow of Work : Monday, June 24, 3-3:30 p.m. PT, HR Technology Solutions Theatre

Diane Strohfus will pull back the curtain to reveal how a complete continuous performance process adds real business value through:

Increasing employee engagement and motivation

Transparent alignment to team and individual progress toward top company priorities

Upgrading manager coaching and feedback skills

Actionable insights about your workforce at HR and your managers' fingertips

Insights from the Continuous Performance 'Pioneers' - HR Leaders Who Have Launched Successful Continuous Performance Management Programs : Tuesday, June 25, 10:45-11:45 a.m. PT, LVCC N107-108

Hear directly from HR leaders who have successfully implemented Continuous Performance Management programs. Learn how they secured executive buy-in to launch their program, engaged their managers and employees to ensure high adoption rates, how they structured their program and the positive business outcomes they've seen to date. Get inspired to adopt a continuous performance process within your organization.

Moderator: Diane Strohfus , CHRO, Betterworks

, CHRO, Betterworks Presenters: Erin Flynn , Chief People Officer, Optimizely; Debi Stafford , SVP of HR, Benefitfocus

WHEN: June 23-26, 2019

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center: Las Vegas Nevada. Betterworks booth #3439

