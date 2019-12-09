Betterworks Wins Gold at The 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

"Earning Gold in this very competitive category validates the hard work our team has put in to deliver the most complete and most intuitive continuous performance management solution on the market," said Doug Dennerline, CEO of Betterworks. "Today's forward-thinking HR teams and business leaders recognize the urgent need to tie their employee performance more closely with business results, fueling a move to a continuous performance process. So we're humbled and honored that our solution was recognized by Brandon Hall this year."

The award recognition caps off a strong year for Betterworks, which saw a fundraising round , the launch of a " Team Edition " product for small and mid-sized businesses, the addition of core new features to its solution and numerous groundbreaking research insights from its annual State of Continuous Performance Management Surveys including:

The makeup and structure of the HR team are critical for driving the business forward;

Organizations that have adopted continuous performance practices reported outperforming or significantly outperforming their competition at a 24% higher rate;

Managers surveyed reported that early every aspect of talent management within their own organizations has significant room for improvement.

Betterworks' solution enables forward-thinking organizations to continuously motivate and improve the performance of their workforces to deliver needed business results. Using the power of ongoing, lightweight conversations, HR and company leadership now have access to real-time insights to better inform related talent processes like identification and development of top talent.

"An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user," said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

About Betterworks

Betterworks® aligns, develops and activates your workforce for business growth. Through our easy-to-use, integrated software solutions and expertise, we help organizations replace outdated annual review processes with powerful Continuous Performance Management® programs that help managers be better at the conversations, coaching and development necessary to inspire and motivate the entire workforce to meet today's goals and be ready for tomorrow's challenges. Our solution supports truly global workforces, and is used daily by workers from 119 countries in more than 20 languages.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs ( www.brandonhall.com ).

Betterworks

