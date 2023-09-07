BetterWorld to Launch WeFunder Campaign in September, Revolutionizing The Way Sustainable Businesses Scale Their Impact

News provided by

BetterWorld

07 Sep, 2023, 14:25 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterWorld, a revolutionary AI-backed platform dedicated to transforming businesses' impact on people and the planet, is excited to announce its upcoming WeFunder campaign. BetterWorld's AI provides Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies with solutions to minimize their negative impact on the environment, which is proven to increase revenue.

BetterWorld's WeFunder campaign is set to launch in September, offering consumers and investors the opportunity to directly contribute to this shift in business power.

WeFunder's democratization of capital directly reflects the ethos driving BetterWorld: each one of us has the power to invest in the solutions we believe in, to catalyze the change we want to see in the world, and to move towards a better future for people and the planet.

CPG companies such as household items, clothing, and personal products are responsible for 33% of global emissions. There is an increasing market demand for more sustainable companies with consumers holding companies accountable for their global impact. The IPCC reports that 78% of consumers are more likely to purchase sustainable goods, but that 70% of people have trouble finding them.

The platform collects 200 data points and provides solutions in Supply Chain (renewables and circularity), Materials (plastic alternatives, etc), and Impact (carbon credits) predominantly, and the financing options to implement them: after working with over 100 brands, case studies show revenue then increases by ~47%.

The platform publishes Impact Reporting to the businesses, and for consumers on a marketplace for discoverability, creating the full cycle solution for everyone: an AI Lendingtree meets green Amazon.

One challenge currently is the exclusive focus on becoming carbon neutral without incentive for businesses. BetterWorld connects improvements toward carbon neutrality with increased revenue and profitability, which allows market dynamics to drive the transition.

BetterWorld helps distribute better Carbon Credits. Many carbon credit programs are the fastest way for companies to make an impact, but are often criticized as bogus or green washing.

We are launching our PanaSea partnership to offer triple-impact Blue Carbon Credits allowing companies to finance true Impact (rather than bogus carbon credits or offsets), such as carbon sinks, aquaculture reforestation, or seaweed that negates methane emissions in livestock. Our goal is to sell these impact solutions as offsets to the 500,000 CPG businesses in the US.

SOURCE BetterWorld

