Bettinardi and Five Iron Golf Team Up to Bring Urban Golfers A New Level of Performance

Five Iron Golf was founded in 2017 in New York City by Jared Solomon, Nora Dunnan, and Mike Doyle with the idea that golfers and non-golfers could enjoy the game together by making Tour level instruction, technology, club fitting, and equipment available in a creatively designed space with a welcoming vibe.

"When Five Iron Golf opened their Chicago location last year, it was not long before we became fans of what they are bringing to urban markets," said Sam Bettinardi. "We are thrilled to be the official short-game equipment brand and offer golfers across the country the opportunity to enjoy Bettinardi equipment at every Five Iron Golf location."

With this partnership, Bettinardi and Five Iron Golf are bringing the all-new HLX 3.0 wedge line, with two wedges—a 54 and a 58 degree in RJ Grind and C-Grind options and varying lies—into the complimentary sets provided at every Five Iron Golf location. In addition to wedges, Bettinardi will also become the official putter of Five Iron Golf, with four options of their production-line putters—the BB, Inovai 6.0, Queen B, and Studio Stock series—in a variety of lengths next to each location's putting green.

"Having played or tested just about every type of wedge from major manufacturers, I am blown away by the HLX 3.0 wedge line's responsiveness and feel off the clubface," said Five Iron Golf Co-Founder and Director of Golf Mike Doyle. "Bettinardi has mastered every detail across appearance, design, feel, and performance. We are thrilled to partner with them and give every player the ability to enhance their game with Bettinardi's best-in-class equipment."

Every Bettinardi wedge and putter, like all equipment at Five Iron Golf, is made available to seasoned players, first-timers, and everyone in between for instruction, practice, and play on the simulators and use in leagues, tournaments, and other events.

Throughout the next year, Bettinardi and Five Iron Golf will be rolling out unique promotions, activations, and co-branded putter, headcover, and ball marker giveaways to celebrate their shared passion for creative innovation in golf.

"From day one, we have been committed to prioritizing the needs of non-golfers as much as dedicated golfers," said Five Iron Golf Co-Founder and CEO Jared Solomon. "With this new partnership, we are excited to engage with and grow our communities through a variety of co-branded promotions and giveaways."

In addition to their national offerings, Bettinardi and Five Iron Golf are bringing their local Chicago community even more perks like custom Bettinardi putter fittings through The Fitting Lab—Five Iron's in-house club fitting affiliate—and co-branded koozies for players in Five Iron's popular leagues.

About Bettinardi

Bettinardi Golf is a high-end golf equipment company that designs and crafts precision-made golf products in the United States, just outside Chicago, Illinois, including putters, wedges, milled accessories, and more. Since 1998, Bettinardi has amassed more than 85 worldwide Tour victories, and counting. For more information please visit www.Bettinardi.com.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Each location features industry-leading golf simulators, teaching professionals, a full bar, a locally-inspired menu, and event space. Customers are encouraged to reserve a simulator or take part in leagues, events, and private or group lessons. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at www.FiveIronGolf.com.

