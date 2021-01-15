Betting-Super-Bowl.com Offers Latest Odds for Highly Anticipated Super Bowl 55 - The First Cashless, Socially Distant Super Bowl Event in NFL History

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betting-Super-Bowl.com (BSB – https://www.betting-super-bowl.com/) announced it was gearing up for Super Bowl LV, offering gamers the most recent and up-to-date betting odds, along with access to premium online sportsbooks. With the ongoing pandemic there will be a lot of changes in the stadium this year as the NFL enforces strict social distancing and masking guidelines, while also partnering with Visa to operate the first cashless stadium-game in NFL history. BSB will continue to keep gamers updated, regularly provide futures odds, and help legal online betters enjoy the remaining NFL games and the upcoming Super Bowl 55 event.

BSB: Super Bowl LV – What We Know So Far

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: Sunday, February 7th, 2021, 6:30 p.m. EST

Halftime Show: Featuring The Weeknd

The Players: To be determined.

Current Favorites to Win: No surprise to those who watched last year's Super Bowl, but right now, the Kansas City Chiefs are running 2/1 as a favorite to win Super Bowl 55. Those odds are always subject to change though, so it is best to keep checking in for the latest updates. The biggest payouts and best odds are always before the final two players are announced. Some current BSB odds listed include:

New Orleans Saints 6/1

Los Angeles Rams 24/1

24/1 Cleveland Browns 30/1

30/1 Baltimore Ravens 8/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13/2

Green Bay Packers 15/4

Buffalo Bills 11/2

Kansas City Chiefs 2/1

BSB: Access to Trusted Online Sportsbooks

With links to the most popular, reviewed and vetted sportsbook sites available, BSB always helps fans choose the right venue for their gaming interests. Offering free information and up-to-the minute odds, BSB showcases leading sites that contain sign-up bonuses and percentages to help boost initial funding. Each sportsbook location also hosts live betting, prop bets, articles on betting topics of interest, and many other fun perks. And BSB regularly provides other important information, like a list of which states are currently banned from playing on GT Bets and Bovada.

About Betting-Super-Bowl.com

A division of SSQ Enterprises, Betting Super Bowl (BSB) was founded in 2008 and is a Super Bowl preview website based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The site contains useful data intended to help inform NFL watchers, in addition to providing helpful links for various legal online betting venues and sportsbooks. BSB routinely provides futures odds for the Super Bowl, early wagering lines, and weekly picks during the regular NFL season. BSB is an exclusive partner of Mybookie.ag and GT Bets. Learn more at: www.Betting-Super-Bowl.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Brunner, President

708-925-3009

[email protected]

SOURCE Betting-Super-Bowl.com

