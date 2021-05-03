BettingNews.com has Rebranded and Added New Features

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports betting industry is evolving and so is Betting News. Along with a comprehensive rebrand and redesign of the website, we've added some new innovative features to the Betting News product that we feel are unique to the market.



In a burgeoning industry like sports betting, users can be at a massive disadvantage. With so many products entering the market -- and bad actors abound -- it can be a difficult and scary process to choose not only what bets to make, but where to make them.



Betting News has attempted to remedy these issues by 1) aggregating information from leading industry sources and 2) conducting comprehensive and honest reviews of products in the market.



While product reviews are not exactly innovative, our information aggregation services are.



We monitor the picks and score predictions that sports information providers are making each day to gain key betting insights such as the industry consensus. The industry consensus is the pick that most sources are recommending. We then pair the industry consensus with the best available betting line at participating sportsbooks to bring users a best bet for every game on that day's schedule, saving users potentially hours of research.

We currently collect and present this information for all MLB , NBA and NHL games and we're ready to go for the upcoming NFL season as well.



Users can find this information for specific games through our new matchup pages, which are automatically generated for every game for the leagues mentioned above, and on our individual league picks pages which are linked in the previous paragraph.



Keep an eye on Betting News and follow us on Twitter for future announcements as we release more features and find more ways to use data to help bettors dive deeper into the games they love.



Company Info: Betting News aims to give sports fans and bettors all the information they need to make educated sports bets. We do this by providing expert editorial on the most important stories and biggest events in sports betting, collecting and presenting critical information such as picks and odds from across the industry, reviewing and suggesting online betting sites and tools, and much more!

SOURCE BettingNews.com

Related Links

http://www.bettingnews.com

