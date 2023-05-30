BettorEdge and Betting Ladies Partner for a Better Betting Experience

BettorEdge's Social Betting Platform will provide Betting Ladies with another avenue for betting and content distribution, enhancing the betting experience

MINNEAPOLIS and LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BettorEdge , an online no-fee sports betting exchange and social platform connecting sports fans, today announced it has partnered with BettingLadies.com , the first sports betting community for women with access to training videos, daily betting tips, and much more! The partnership will allow the BettorEdge community to receive direct access to Betting Ladies picks, content, and lessons directly on the platform.

Betting Ladies Profile Page enables the BettorEdge community to receive content and picks directly in platform for an enhanced experience!

"My experience on BettorEdge has been so much more enjoyable than other betting platforms. I like the social aspect of connecting with fans across the country," said Katie Quinn, long-time BettorEdge member. "I love seeing women get more involved in sports, whether as athletes, coaches, physical therapists, or even betting experts! The partnership between BettorEdge and Betting Ladies will enhance the community by sharing direct access to picks and instructional content and I'm excited to follow along."

Betting Ladies is a community of sports fans that came together to share their betting journey and discuss sports and betting. After launching in May 2023, BettingLadies.com have published a host of content, blogs, and lessons, with more content and priority educational and inspiration betting tools in the pipeline. With a slogan of Bet Like A Lady, the community is quick to realize that women approach sports betting differently, and there is an appetite for sports betting content created for women, by women.

"Betting Ladies provides an amazing community for women bettors to discuss their experience and journey with sports and sports betting," Val Martinez, Founder of Betting Ladies. "BettorEdge is a great extension of the community as their social betting platform provides easy access to content while offering 5-10% better returns with BettorEdge's no vig platform, something every responsible bettor finds attractive."

BettorEdge users can follow Betting Ladies directly on the platform to get access to unique content and picks from their Lady Locks series. Additional BettorEdge features align closely with Bet Like a Lady slogan as betting history is transparently displayed to support better risk management, discipline, and learnings for further betting wins.

"The future of sports betting is enabling communities to connect and learn from each other's experiences to make more educated decisions," said Val Martinez, Founder of Betting Ladies. "Through this partnership, we're placing Betting Ladies content at the literal fingertips of the BettorEdge community for their use, helping everyone make more educated bets. Through BettorEdge's social feeds, we can help spread this guidance as far as possible."

About BettorEdge

BettorEdge was founded in 2019 following a University of Minnesota Sportradar Innovation Challenge. With a vision of creating a community centered around an efficient sports betting marketplace offering a better fan experience, BettorEdge was recognized in 2022 as SBC Rising Star of the Year and shortlisted in 2023 for their Social Responsible efforts. BettorEdge has a strong emphasis on giving the edge to the bettor through offering fair market, better education, data and analytics via their seamless social community. Access to their webapp can be found at app.bettoredge.com and additional information at BettorEdge.com .

Follow @BettorEdge on BettorEdge, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Betting Ladies

Betting Ladies is America's first sports betting community for women. Providing a community of female bettors allows for bettors of all experiences to meet other women in sports betting, gain access to training videos, daily betting tips and strategies. Launched in early 2023, Betting Ladies is one of the fastest growing women-first sports betting communities today. Access to their site can be found at BettingLadies.com

Follow Betting Ladies on BettorEdge , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

