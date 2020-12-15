BettorEdge Launches Legal Sports Betting Platform in the US

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BettorEdge launches a new sports betting platform in the US — legal in over 40 states. Different from a traditional Sportsbook, BettorEdge is an online marketplace centered around providing a fair experience with no-vig sports betting.

With inspiration from the stock exchange, Venmo and Robinhood, BettorEdge was formed with a goal to democratize sports betting. The company recently completed a round of angel funding, which allowed them to launch into the US market in October 2020.

The BettorEdge webapp makes it easy for bettors to access no-vig sports betting.

Since BettorEdge does not set lines or take a portion of each bet, proceeds are not subjected to the same regulations as typical betting sites. BettorEdge differs from bookmakers by:

* Eliminating the juice: No fees are collected when a bet is placed, which gives up to 10%, sometimes more, in profits back to the bettor

* Creating a fair market: Similar to how stock prices are determined, buyers and sellers are able to set their own fair market price

* Providing proper tools: Analytics, tools and other bettor friendly features are available to help users make informed decisions

In addition to using the webapp to bet and compete, users are able to build a following or follow their favorite bettors to transparently see the performance of bettors over time. These social features are intended to provide camaraderie amongst online sports betting members. Users can bet on current or upcoming sports across NFL, NCAA FB, NCAA MB, NBA, NHL and PGA.

With one platform to make bets, track performance and follow friends, BettorEdge is able to provide an end-to-end experience with the bettor in mind and is bringing no-vig sports betting to the masses.

About BettorEdge

BettorEdge was founded in 2019 following a University of Minnesota SportRadar Innovation Challenge. Three Iowa natives, now Minnesota residents, had a vision of creating a platform for no-vig sports betting that is legal within the US. BettorEdge has a strong emphasis on giving the edge to the bettor through offering a fair market, providing data and analytics and creating a seamless social community. Access to their webapp can be found at app.bettoredge.com and additional information at BettorEdge.com.

