BettorEdge Partners with Give16 as the Preferred Hockey Charity, Adds Jason and Carly Zucker as investors in BettorEdge

A partnership built on the foundation of giving back to great causes, BettorEdge partners with Jason and Carly Zucker.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BettorEdge, a Minneapolis based online social betting platform connecting sports fans, today announced a partnership with Give16 and the Zucker family. BettorEdge has a no-fee platform allowing for its community to place bets to others on the platform. When two users match on a determined price, users are reminded of the fees they saved and allowed to donate the saved fees to a partner charity. To date, the BettorEdge community has donated over $10,000 and is excited to enhance this offering with Give16.

"Jason and Carly's impact on the community and many local charities has been inspirational to see. We're excited to be able to partner with them as we continue to innovate in the media and sports gaming space. Our community of users has been instrumental in the past at supporting charities and hockey. I'm excited to see their support for Give16." said James Seils, Co-Founder of BettorEdge.

Established in 2016 by NHL Player Jason Zucker and his wife Carly, a well-known TV and radio personality, the Give16 campaign is an amazing story about a community coming together to donate to a greater cause. Moved by a hospital visit with 8-year-old patient, Tucker Helstrom, Jason and Carly quickly moved into action to raise funds for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio. The Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio is a place where kids can escape from their hospital rooms. They can host TV and radio shows, play interactive games, and reserve the suite for a game day experience. Give16 has supported many causes including the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio, GIVE16 Honors, Team Tucker, and TB1Fund.

"We are excited to partner with BettorEdge. They have a very innovative product that brings together media and sports gaming. They're founded in Minnesota and it's been awesome to see how they've been able to grow their business while doing good in the community." Jason Zucker says.

BettorEdge is a platform created with the bettor in mind, where users can enjoy peer-to-peer betting, no-commission transactions and media content all in one place. Users on the platform can opt to donate the fee they saved by using BettorEdge to a local charity. In the first year since launch, one-fourth of users have opted into the donation service. BettorEdge is excited about the success of this first charitable push and is excited to see how the community rallies around the partnership with Give16.

About Give16

Carly and Jason Zucker started Give16 after a deep and meaningful connection to Tucker Helstrom. Since then, they've been able to raise over $2.2MM to build out and fund the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio. In addition to their support of the hospital, they have supported other charities including but not limited to TB1Fund, Play Laugh Love, Firefighters for Healing, Alltroo and Give16 Honors. To learn more, visit www.give16.com .

About BettorEdge

BettorEdge was founded in 2019 following a University of Minnesota Sportradar Innovation Challenge. Iowa native founders, now Minnesota residents, had a vision of creating a more efficient sports betting marketplace that offered a better fan experience at no fee to the consumer. BettorEdge has a strong emphasis on giving the edge to the bettor through offering a fair market, providing data and analytics and creating a seamless social community. Access their webapp at app.bettoredge.com and additional information at BettorEdge.com.

