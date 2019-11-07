Betts Recruiting Announces New Head of Sales and Business Development to Lead the Rollout of Betts Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betts Recruiting, the leading recruitment firm for revenue-generating talent, has welcomed Drew Glover as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Connect.

In this role, Glover will be spearheading the rollout of Betts Connect, an online platform providing companies access to Betts' extensive and exclusive network of talented professionals to fulfill their hiring needs. He brings extensive go-to-market experience in HR technology, business development, and investing to his role at Betts. He also co-founded Welcome Box Inc. in 2018 and holds a master's and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Betts Connect represents a major step for the company towards supplementing its industry-leading recruiting services with a cutting-edge technology platform. The searchable platform closes the gap between growing companies and talented professionals, accelerating the hiring process and ensuring quality. Users can enter an array of search filters, such as role, average deal size, targeted salary, preferred location, and more, to tailor their searches and find talented professionals who meet the specific needs of their open roles.

"With the launch of Betts Connect, a much wider range of companies will be able to access our top-rated resources to hire faster and scale their teams with top talent," commented Glover. "I'm excited to learn more about the hiring needs of these companies and to form new, mutually successful partnerships."

Carolyn Betts Fleming, founder and CEO of Betts Recruiting, added, "Drew is the perfect person to drive the B2B execution for Betts Connect, and we're thrilled to have him on the Betts team. He arrives at a time of change and growth for our company, as we expand our leadership team and expand at scale, leveraging technology to add velocity to our incumbent services business."

About Betts Recruiting

Betts is the leading recruitment firm for revenue-generating, marketing and people operations roles. Since 2009, Betts has partnered with the biggest names across multiple sectors offering a customized approach to each search. They've established networks of genuine relationships that allow them to source the highest-quality talent and execute quickly. With offices across the country, Betts helps companies build their organization, and to guide talent into an exciting career, faster and smarter. Betts Recruiting has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's top 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America, named one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business, and named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. Betts' clients include WeWork, KeepTruckin, Cisco, MuleSoft, Yext, Samsara, Periscope Data, HackerOne, Ritual, Box and many more. For more information, reach out to our team or email press@bettsrecruiting.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Betts Recruiting

Related Links

https://bettsrecruiting.com

