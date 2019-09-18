Betts Recruiting Earns Number-One Rating on G2 List of Recruitment Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betts Recruiting, the leading job recruitment firm for sales, marketing, and people operations roles for tech companies, has secured the top user rating among eight staffing agencies listed on G2, the premier website for reviews of software and other B2B solutions. The company beat the average across all the metrics that factored into their rating, which include: ease of doing business, communication skills, professionalism, responsiveness, execution ability, and team expertise. Betts received user satisfaction scores of 93% or higher in each of these metrics. Satisfaction scores for each company listed in the ranking incorporate real data from real user reviews.

Betts Recruiting has earned a reputation in the recruiting space for taking a consultative, rather than transactional, approach to recruiting. This entails partnering with companies to develop the perfect candidate profile for each role, as well as adhering to a quality-over-quantity principle that prioritizes finding the right match over achieving the maximum volume of placements. Betts sees its top rating on G2 as the latest indication that their work in these areas has been successful.

"Landing the top spot on G2 is clear evidence that our unique focus on relationships and results is resonating with our partners," commented Carolyn Betts Fleming, founder and CEO of Betts Recruiting. "User feedback is extremely important to us and so we're thrilled to have achieved this position on a leading user-driven source of B2B reviews like G2."

About Betts Recruiting

Betts is the leading recruitment firm for revenue-generating, marketing and people operations roles. Since 2009, Betts has partnered with the biggest names across multiple sectors offering a customized approach to each search. They've established networks of genuine relationships that allow them to source the highest-quality talent and execute quickly. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles, Betts helps companies build their organization, and guides talent into an exciting career, faster and smarter. Betts Recruiting has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's top 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America, one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business, and one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. Betts' clients include: WeWork, KeepTruckin, Cisco, MuleSoft, Yext, Samsara, Periscope Data, HackerOne, Ritual, Box and many more. For more information, reach out to our team or email press@bettsrecruiting.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. The site aggregates over 891,000 user reviews to help millions of businesses make smarter decisions. Reviews are unbiased and updated in real time. For more information, visit https://www.g2.com/.

Media Contact:

Nick O'Brien

973.396.7360

nicko@bettsrecruiting.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Betts Recruiting

Related Links

https://bettsrecruiting.com

