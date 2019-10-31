Betts Recruiting Welcomes Kendra Morales as New Vice President of Sales Enablement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betts Recruiting, the leading recruitment firm for sales, marketing and people operations roles, has welcomed Kendra Morales as its new Vice President of Sales Enablement. In this role, Ms. Morales will lead the development of key resources that will strengthen the company's ability to facilitate their partner companies' growth and success through faster hiring. This includes building continuous training and development programs for the Betts Recruiting team, creating segmented playbooks tailored to the segments that Betts recruits for and facilitating the overall Betts go-to-market strategy, and working closely with BD and Marketing to create cohesive revenue-focused processes and procedures.

Ms. Morales arrives just weeks after Betts brought on Charisse Fontes as Vice President of People, and her hiring is a major step in the company's current expansion. She brings extensive experience in senior- and director-level positions at recruiting and technology companies to her role at Betts. Her experience founding a non-profit organization helping people in need transition to independent living aligns perfectly with the company's focus on building genuine human relationships.

"I'm excited to join a company with the inspiring mission of facilitating mutually successful relationships between great companies and talented professionals," commented Ms. Morales. "I'm fully invested in the Betts mission of helping companies grow, and I look forward to developing enablement resources to help further that mission."

Carolyn Betts Fleming, founder and CEO of Betts Recruiting, added, "Kendra has a crucial role to play as we expand our team, take our operations to the next level, and help more companies meet their aggressive hiring goals."

About Betts Recruiting

Betts is the leading recruitment firm for revenue-generating, marketing and people operations roles. Since 2009, Betts has partnered with the biggest names across multiple sectors, offering a customized approach to each search. They've established networks of genuine relationships that allow them to source the highest-quality talent and execute quickly. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles, Betts works across the country to help companies build their organization, and to guide talent into an exciting career, faster and smarter. Betts Recruiting has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's top 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America, named one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business, and named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. Betts' clients include: WeWork, KeepTruckin, Cisco, MuleSoft, Yext, Samsara, Periscope Data, HackerOne, Ritual, Box and many more. For more information, reach out to our team or email press@bettsrecruiting.com.

Nick O'Brien

(415) 237-1296

press@bettsrecruiting.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Betts Recruiting

Related Links

https://bettsrecruiting.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=kendra-morales-press-release-Oct-2019

