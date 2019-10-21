Betts Recruiting Welcomes New Vice President of People

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betts Recruiting, the leading recruitment firm for sales, marketing, and people operations roles, has welcomed Charisse Fontes into the company to serve as Vice President of People. In this role, Charisse will focus on Leadership Enrichment, Employee Development, Inclusion & Diversity, Culture Enrichment, Wellness, and Strategic People-focused initiatives. Her hiring is the latest in a series of major initiatives and advancements at the company that also includes the launch of Betts Connect, a new online platform seamlessly matching talented professionals with top companies.

Charisse brings an extensive background in People Operations to her role at Betts. Her experience includes numerous senior-level people- and culture-focused roles within startups dating back nearly a decade at Imgur, Culture Circle, Kiip, and other companies.

"I'm excited to be here at a time of growth, opportunity and change. My core focus has always been Humanity First, while starting with the true essence of Culture. I can't think of a better place to empower that message," commented Charisse, adding, "It's bigger than recruiting, it's creating a place where people can find meaningful careers that will impact their lives. To be a part of that is exciting and to support the team of people doing it is such an honor."

Carolyn Betts Fleming, founder and CEO of Betts Recruiting, commented, "Part of our mission when working with our partners has been building genuine relationships and focusing on the unique needs of individuals. The same applies to our relationships within the company. Charisse is enormously important to our success in this mission internally."

Betts is the leading recruitment firm for revenue-generating, marketing and people operations roles. Since 2009, Betts has partnered with the biggest names across multiple sectors offering a customized approach to each search. They've established networks of genuine relationships that allow them to source the highest-quality talent and execute quickly. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles, Betts works across the country to help companies build their organization, and to guide talent into an exciting career, faster and smarter. Betts Recruiting has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's top 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America, named one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business, and named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. Betts' clients include: WeWork, KeepTruckin, Cisco, MuleSoft, Yext, Samsara, Periscope Data, HackerOne, Ritual, Box and many more. For more information, reach out to our team or email press@bettsrecruiting.com.

