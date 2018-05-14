Bettwork Industries, Inc. - New Business Division

We will be uploading our current consolidated financials in the next several days while concurrently updating our shareholders more frequently. Updates will be posted on our temporary website: www.BETW-Ind.com. Substantive information and major industry events shall be disseminated through traditional press releases and filings through OTC Markets. We will be posting current events that have significance to our shareholders on our social media platforms. Our full website is currently under construction and will be completed soon. Following the completion of the website, we will distribute a quarterly newsletter to user registered on our website.

Bettwork Industries, Inc.

Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Bettwork Industries, Inc. is a provider of turnkey network solutions specializing in cellular, microwave and broadband networks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-historical statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the Company's future performance are subject to many factors including, but not limited to: working capital and availability of capital, implementation difficulties, impacts involving key vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks detailed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and other subsequent SEC filings. Such statements are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "should", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will enter into the agreements referenced herein, nor if we do, that successful implementation will transpire. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

