Betty Aquino & Cartiga Launch Women in Leadership Program in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty Aquino, Senior VP and Head of Business Development at Cartiga, proudly unveils the Women in Leadership (WIL) program. This groundbreaking initiative, aimed at empowering women in the legal sector, will debut in Atlanta in collaboration with Bader Scott Injury Lawyers.

Women in Leadership, powered by Cartiga

The inaugural event will be on September 7th, 2023, at the Bader Scott Injury Lawyers firm in Buckhead. It offers a vibrant platform for legal professionals to connect, share ideas, and gain insights from esteemed mentors. The program strives to enhance career growth, leadership, and success for women in law through engaging discussions, networking, and sessions tailored to their unique challenges and opportunities.

"I am honored to launch the Women in Leadership program in the Metro-Atlanta area. This not only demonstrates Cartiga's commitment to promoting diversity and empowerment, but it's also a reflection of the remarkable talent and potential of women in the legal field," expressed Aquino.

Keynote Speakers for the WIL Program Launch:

Rian Banks, Esq. , The Dennis Law Firm

, The Dennis Law Firm Kristina Ducos, Esq. , Ducos Law Firm & Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

, Ducos Law Firm & Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Lisa McNary, Esq. , Cash Krugler Fredericks

, Cash Krugler Fredericks Sarah Flack, Esq. , Bader Scott Injury Attorneys

, Bader Scott Injury Attorneys Nicole Stanton, Esq. , Stanton & Worthy

, Stanton & Worthy Christi Fried , Continental Trust Services, LLC

, Continental Trust Services, LLC Jennifer Gore-Cuthbert, Esq. , Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group

, Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group Taniesha Whorton , MBA, MPA, Bader Scott Injury Attorneys

About Betty Aquino: Betty Aquino is the Senior VP at Cartiga, dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships and promoting diversity in the legal realm.

About Cartiga: Cartiga offers premier funding products for attorneys and their clients, using innovative data and technology for transparency and cost management. Visit www.cartiga.com for more details.

About Bader Scott Injury Lawyers: Specializing in personal injury and workers' compensation, Bader Scott Injury Lawyers stands by injured Georgians, offering unrivaled support and expertise. Discover more at www.baderscott.com.

SOURCE Cartiga