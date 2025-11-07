BETTY BUZZ & BETTY BOOZE PARTNER WITH SERENDIPITY3 TO "SIP INTO THE SEASON" WITH A LIMITED-EDITION HOLIDAY MENU

Blake Lively's Betty Buzz and Betty Booze bring their signature sophistication to Serendipity3's world-famous desserts with a limited-edition holiday menu available through December

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Blake Lively's canned cocktail and mocktail brands, Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, are teaming up with one of New York's most iconic sweet spots, Serendipity3, to unveil a limited-edition holiday menu: "Sip Into the Season with Betty Buzz and Betty Booze."

Launched on November 6th and available through December at both Serendipity's Times Square and Upper East Side locations, the collaboration reimagines Serendipity's world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and other desserts with a Betty twist.

"The collaboration with Betty Buzz/Betty Booze and Serendipity3 is a celebration of everything I love about the holidays - coming together, nostalgia, sweet treats and a little bit of sparkle," said Blake Lively, Founder of Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. "Serendipity3 is a longstanding New York icon itself. Joining forces with them to bring our Betty Buzz and Booze brands into the magical and intimate world they've created, to share with others, is a holiday wish come true."

The limited-edition menu includes:

Betty Buzz Frrrozen Hot Chocolate : A non-alcoholic version made with Betty Buzz Apple Ginger Sour Cherry Mocktail, offering the same rich flavor without the spirits.

: A non-alcoholic version made with Betty Buzz Apple Ginger Sour Cherry Mocktail, offering the same rich flavor without the spirits. Betty Buzz "Fizz & Bubbles" Sparkling Grapefruit Float : A tall, chilled glass of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with pink grapefruit syrup, and finished with a dehydrated grapefruit slice.

: A tall, chilled glass of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with pink grapefruit syrup, and finished with a dehydrated grapefruit slice. Betty Booze "Bourbon Blizzard" Frrrozen Hot Chocolate: A decadent fusion of Serendipity's 14-cocoa base, bourbon, Amerena Wild Cherry syrup, and Betty Booze Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, topped with a mini scoop of raspberry-cherry sorbet.

"Serendipity3 has always been about creating whimsical, indulgent experiences," said Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "Partnering with Blake and the Betty brands allowed us to reimagine our iconic desserts through a modern, sparkling lens - it's holiday nostalgia with a twist."

For more information or to visit the "Sip Into the Season with Betty Buzz and Betty Booze" menu, head to Serendipity3.com.

About Betty Buzz and Betty Booze

Founded by Blake Lively, Betty Buzz and Betty Booze are premium beverage brands crafted for every occasion. Betty Buzz offers premium, non-alcoholic mixers made with real juice, clean ingredients, and refreshing bubbles - and never anything artificial. Betty Booze is the elevated ready-to-drink cocktail line featuring sparkling twists on classic flavors and a NEW non-carbonated Vodka Iced Tea line. Both embody a spirit of celebration, connection, and quality without compromise.

About Serendipity3

Since 1954, Serendipity3 has been a beloved New York City institution known for its whimsical desserts, over-the-top milkshakes, and celebrity clientele. From Marilyn Monroe to Andy Warhol, the iconic restaurant continues to serve as a pop culture landmark where indulgence meets imagination.

SOURCE Betty Buzz