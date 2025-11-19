BETTY NAMED CREATIVE AGENCY OF RECORD FOR GORILLA GLUE

Agency will partner with Gorilla Glue on creative campaigns that build on the brand's toughness equity

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty, a Quad agency, today announced it has been named the creative agency for Gorilla Glue, a leader in tough adhesives. Gorilla Glue joins the growing roster of brands turning to Betty for strategic, imaginative creative that drives business growth. In this new partnership, Betty will work with Gorilla Glue to develop campaigns that build on the brand's heritage while helping usher it into its next chapter.

The decision to appoint Betty followed a competitive review, during which the agency impressed Gorilla Glue leadership with its bold ideas, rich storytelling and ability to lean into AI to enhance creative work.

"Betty pushed our thinking with fresh, emotionally resonant ideas that stayed true to our brand's equity of toughness," shared Morgan Roberts, VP of Brand Management at The Gorilla Glue Company. "In Betty we see not just an agency but a creative ally that can help us bring bold ideas to life in a way that feels authentic to the brand while helping move it forward."

Gorilla Glue also cited Betty's inspiring vision of what's possible for the brand and proven ability to execute big ideas at scale as reasons for selecting the agency as a partner. Bonded by shared values of putting people first, pushing creativity further and bringing tenacity to every challenge, Betty also proved to be a natural cultural fit — fostering genuine collaboration and a true creative partnership.

"Partnering with an iconic brand like Gorilla Glue gives us a chance to make memorable work born from ideas that stick both emotionally and culturally," said Mike Caguin, Chief Creative Officer at Betty. "We're pushing creative boundaries with new ways of thinking and making. And we're excited to build work that's as strong and enduring as the brand itself."

The new partnership is already sparking fresh thinking that will strengthen Gorilla Glue's connection with consumers, build brand loyalty and win over new fans.

About Betty

Betty, a Quad agency, offers best-in-class strategy, creative, design and content studios, including end-to-end brand design through its Favorite Child offering. Named after the late Betty Quadracci, the trailblazing co-founder of Quad, Betty is dedicated to building a better way for brands with inclusive, inventive ideas that drive results for clients, backed by broad capabilities that offer scale without sacrifice. Learn more at bettyagency.com and favoritechild.com.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 11,000 people in 11 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

About The Gorilla Glue Company

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Gorilla Glue Company has been helping consumers tackle tough jobs for more than two decades. What began with the discovery of a powerful adhesive used on teak furniture in Indonesia has grown into a full portfolio of premium tapes, sealants, and adhesives—including Gorilla Tape®, Gorilla® Super Glue, and Gorilla® Construction Adhesive. United by a commitment to quality and performance, every product that carries the Gorilla® name is designed to deliver results that stand the test of time. Learn more at www.gorillatough.com.

