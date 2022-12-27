Betty Sermeño Retamal's new book "Apodérate de la PALABRA" is a powerful read proving that anything is possible with God's presence.

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Betty Sermeño Retamal, a passionate minister who evangelizes the gospel of God, has completed her new book "Apodérate de la PALABRA": a potent work great for anyone's spiritual journey. Here, the author shares her testimony in hopes to help those who haven't found healing in God's Word. To Betty, taking hold of the Word is not just memorizing it but declaring it with your mouth and believing it with all your heart.

Betty Sermeño Retamal

Retamal shares, "Taking hold of the Word of God is more than reading, writing or reciting what the Holy Scripture says. It is allowing it to transform your life. To seize the Word is to move to the original scene, capture it in the photograph, record it in the program of your mind, get involved, become passionate and immerse yourself in it. Taking over the wardrobe, prologue, codes, sticking to the promise and responsibility of those, to whom at a given time, God spoke to them.

Jesus asked that the Kingdom of the Father be established on earth, we also ask that this happen at this time. That is exactly what it is about, that you speak with God's vocabulary and no longer with yours. The goal of this book is for the Holy Spirit to reveal God's speaking to you and for you to take possession of it."

Published by Page Publishing, Betty Sermeño Retamal's meaningful narrative is what the world needs to hear of. With today's current situation, Betty is here to prove that peace is attainable by seeking God's grace and adhering to His Word.

This is truly an enlightening read.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Apodérate de la PALABRA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

