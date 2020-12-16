BETTY WHITE'S PET SET: A TV Icon's Show Returns After 50 Years

In an unparalleled television career spanning over 70 years, the multiple Emmy award-winning Betty White has brought laughter and joy to millions of fans of all ages via such hit series as The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland , as well as countless game and talk show appearances. In 1971 she created and hosted a weekly program showcasing her lifelong devotion to animals, and the people who love them. Executive Produced by her beloved husband Allen Ludden (Password) , BETTY WHITE'S PET SET featured Betty welcoming celebrity friends with their dogs, cats, birds and horses – in addition to a wide range of wild animals including tigers, bears, elephants, lions, wolves, gorillas, cougars, seals, kangaroos, zebras and eagles – both in the studio and on location.

The 39 half-hour episodes of BETTY WHITE'S PET SET feature such entertainment greats as Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, James Stewart, Burt Reynolds, Shirley Jones, Michael Landon, Barbara Eden, James Brolin, Della Reese, Vincent Price, Rod Serling and many more.

Special features on the BETTY WHITE'S PET SET DVD will include a look behind the scenes of the series, original promotional spots, the featurettes "Betty White: Game Show Goddess" and "Betty White: Queen of Television," Betty's Photo Album and her public service ads.

About MPI Media Group: www.mpimediagroup.com

About Darren Wadyko Media: Instagram: @hollywad Twitter: @wadyko

About Betty White & Albets Enterprises: Instagram and Twitter: @bettymwhite

Media Inquiries :

Sapkar Public Relations

Daniela Sapkar: [email protected]

Marjan Manafi: [email protected]

SOURCE MPI Media Group