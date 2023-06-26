Between April and May, New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Increases by 2.60%, Transactions Increase 24.10%

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported a 2.60% increase in closed median sale price between April 2023 and May 2023.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For May 2023, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $590,000, a 2.60% increase as compared to the $575,000 reported in April 2023. Between April 2023 and May 2023, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, increased to 3,998 from 3,221, representing an increase of 24.10%. Across the region, pending sales transactions increased in a month-over-month comparison as well, reaching 5,482 in May, 17.50% more pending transactions than the 4,664 reported in April.

Table demonstrating the a month-over-month comparison of closed residential median sale price for May 2023 for the 9 counties in the OneKey MLS NY regional coverage area, including Putnam, Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Suffolk, Nassau, Sullivan, Queens, and the Bronx.
OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Six of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while three counties reported a decreased median sale price. Putnam (+18.40%), Westchester (+13.50 %), Orange (+9.80%), Rockland (+4.00%), Suffolk (+1.90%), and Nassau (+0.90%) Counties reported month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Sullivan (-0.70%) and Queens (-0.80%) Counties and the Bronx (-1.10%) reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price.

"It looks as though we've turned a corner and that market is no longer stagnating," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. "Hopefully, prospective sellers will continue to be motivated by the state of low inventory and relatively steady home prices to list their homes now, while the market is still trending in their favor."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics 

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 48,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

