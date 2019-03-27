"Between War & Here" Features Ensemble Galilei With NPR War Correspondents Neal Conan & Anne Garrels

The tour's companion (same-titled) poetry book and also the new CD, The Flowers of the Forest is available for purchase at http://www.music.egmusic.com/music/the-flowers-of-the-forest . Inspired by the 100 Fridays of performing weekly for veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. The CD boasts traditional Scottish, Irish and American music along with several brand-new original compositions by the Galilei artists themselves.

QUOTES:

Founder of Ensemble Galilei Carolyn Surrick says, "Neal and Anne have spent years covering wars. They have heard the explosions, seen men fall, and they have dreamt in the echoes of their memory. They know clearly the things that only the people who have been in battle will ever understand." "Each story is like a postcard, letting people on the outside see what I was able to see on the inside."

"These days we're not talking as much about our fellow citizens who are in combat. Some of them come back with injuries that are profound. We need to remind people that this conflict is still going on every day." – Neal Conan

Surrick says, "The Flowers of the Forest, which both opens the show and is the title track of this CD was written for the thousands of Scottish soldiers who died in battle on September 9, 1513. It is a tune that is played today when a soldier from England or Canada is killed in Afghanistan. They live on in the music and in our performances."

Ensemble Galilei musicians: Carolyn Surrick / viola da gamba; Ryan McKasson /fiddle; Jackie Moran /bodhran and banjo; Sue Richards / Celtic harp; Preston Wilde /uillian pipes, Irish flute.

Neal Conan (NPR's All Things Considered; NPR's Talk of the Nation) During the Gulf War, Neal was captured and detained for a week by the Iraqi Republican Guard. Conan currently produces & hosts Truth, Politics and Power, a podcast for public radio.

Anne Garrels (NPR, ABC News, NBC News) is a George Polk Award winner for Radio Reporting in Iraq and she has published the memoir, Naked in Baghdad and a second book, Putin Country: A Journey into the Real Russia.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

http://www.egmusic.com/calendar/

Between War & Here – Ensemble Galilei in concert–Featuring NPR's Neal Conan & Anne Garrels:

March 30/ 7:00 pm : Baltimore, MD – The Church of the Redeemer

: – The Church of the Redeemer March 31/ 3:00 pm : Philadelphia, PA – St. Paul's Episcopal Church

: – Episcopal Church April 3/ 7:00 pm : Norfolk, CT - The Church of Christ Congregational

: - The Church of Christ Congregational April 4/ 7:00 pm : Hartford, CT – Infinity Theater

: – Infinity Theater April 5/ 7:00 pm : Washington, D.C. – St. Mark's Episcopal Church

: – St. Mark's Episcopal Church April 6 / 7:00pm : Cambridge, MA – First Parish in Cambridge Unitarian Universalist Church

