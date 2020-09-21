betwixt.us Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to zanie

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, betwixt.us announced it has rebranded and changed its name to zanie. Originally launched in 2014 by entrepreneur and tech activist Jumana Abu-Ghazaleh, zanie builds stronger teams and workplaces by facilitating meaningful conversations between co-workers to build the trust that leads to innovative, productive, and fulfilling work. The new name reflects the company's work to create fun, engaging ways for team members to bond and work together better.

zanie also announced the launch of its podcast, What's Betwixt Us: Stories of Working While Human, named as a tribute to the original brand name. What's Betwixt Us is a series of conversations with leaders from a variety of industries about empathy at work and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast distributors.

"I am beyond excited to unveil our rebrand and bring zanie to workplaces around the globe," said Jumana Abu-Ghazaleh, zanie founder and CEO. "With so many of us working remotely and struggling to connect and maintain strong bonds with our teammates, zanie is a powerful tool to enhance camaraderie and teamwork. And for employers exploring ways to ensure their teams continue working together productively, zanie is a lifesaver."

zanie works by harnessing the very same technology that allows teams to work across physical distances, Slack, in order to create a thriving, connected, and emotionally engaged workforce. A key part of the experience, zanie asks team members a question to get them talking. After team members have responded, zanie creates a discussion channel around that question. This channel remains live for a full week, allowing the team to engage in conversation around their responses.

zanie's proprietary, 4D model was specifically designed to help team members build trust naturally, progressively, efficiently, and sustainably. The questions draw on and adapt tried and tested questions developed by Myers Briggs, the Big 5, entrepreneurial trait assessments, gamer profiles, recruiting resources, career development, and relationship-building models.

About zanie

zanie is a frictionless, sustainable, and cost-effective way for employers to shrink virtual distance and create a thriving and emotionally engaged workforce. zanie is an app for Slack that catalyzes rapport among teams through weekly conversations that help people get to know each other. Good conversation is key in building the trust that leads to innovative, productive, and ultimately fulfilling work, one compelling question at a time. Teams are more than just names on a screen: zanie helps remind us that we are human first, everything else after.

