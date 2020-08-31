BETZ ETF Surpasses $100 Million in Assets

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative financial products that appeal to the next generation of investors, is pleased to announce that the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (Ticker: BETZ) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management.

The milestone comes less than three months since the fund's initial launch, highlighting strong investor demand for the product. In addition to significant inflows, the fund has benefited from strong performance, increasing +31.60% (NAV) and +31.73% (market) since launch on 6/4/2020. As of 6/30/2020, the fund was down -2.09% (NAV) and -1.95% (market).

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For the most recent month-end performance, please call (855) 561-5728. You cannot invest directly in an index. Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price), not net asset value (NAV), and are individually redeemed from the Fund. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time when the NAV is typically calculated. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

To learn more about the fund, please visit roundhillinvestments.com/etf/betz .

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/betz. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Risks include those related to investments in the highly-competitive sports betting industry, including from illegal or unregulated companies. Expansion of sports betting (both regulated and unregulated), including the award of additional licenses or expansion or relocation of existing sports betting companies, and competition from other leisure and entertainment activities, could impact these companies' finances. Small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments are concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Investments in foreign securities involve social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more develop countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

Related Links

roundhillinvestments.com

