Beurer BM82 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Clinically Validated Accuracy and Bluetooth Health App Connectivity

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Beurer North America

Mar 31, 2026, 08:08 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beurer BM82: Upper Arm Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor, Deluxe 600 is designed for detailed monitoring of your heart health from home. The Bluetooth® blood pressure monitor function will auto-sync measurements directly to your smartphone via the free Beurer HealthManager Pro app. The app acts as a digital journal for easy tracking and control.

AHA recommends validated upper-arm monitors:
https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings/monitoring-your-blood-pressure-at-home

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Validatebp.org:

https://www.validatebp.org/device/deluxe-600

Product Page:
https://www.shop-beurer.com/products/beurer-bluetooth-upper-arm-blood-pressure-monitor-bm82

Why BM82 is a clear choice:

• Smart Heart Monitoring with App: Share data with your doctor and keep track of your measurements with the free "Beurer HealthManager Pro" app through Bluetooth synchronization.

• Memory Storage: Store up to 180 readings for two users, ensuring you have comprehensive data for better health insights

Irregular Heartbeat Detection: Detection and warning when an irregular heartbeat pattern is detected during every measurement

• Patented Resting Indicator: Check the resting state during measurements for accurate result

• German engineering heritage: Trusted Health Worldwide by Millions!

For consumers alerted by smartwatches or digital apps, BM82 along with the whole Beurer line up of Blood Pressure monitors, Health & Wellness devices provide clinically aligned confirmation and tracking.

Explore all of Beurer's Blood Pressure Monitors
https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/blood-pressure-monitors

SOURCE Beurer North America

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