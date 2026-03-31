Beurer EM59 Delivers Integrated TENS, EMS, and Therapeutic Heat in One Device

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beurer EM59 represents a multi-modal approach to drug-free temporary pain management, combining three therapy functions into one portable system.

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/3-in-1-tens-ems-unit-with-heat-function-em59

The EM59 integrates:

Beurer EM59 combines TENS, EMS and heat therapy in one portable device for drug-free pain relief anywhere you go. Post this

• TENS for temporary relief of sore and aching muscles due to strain

• EMS for stimulating healthy muscles to improve muscle performance

• HEAT therapy for temporary relief of minor aches and pains

The NIH recognizes non-drug pain management as an important component of comprehensive care strategies:

https://medlineplus.gov/nondrugpainmanagement.html

Heat therapy support (Spine Journal RCT):

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16340712/

Cleveland Clinic explains TENS mechanisms:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/15840-transcutaneous-electrical-nerve-stimulation-tens

Why EM59 is a clear choice:

• Integrated triple-therapy in one device (TENS/EMS/Heat)

• Adjustable intensities and 50 preset programs

• Portable for home, office, or travel

• German engineering with global distribution

• Designed for intuitive daily use

• Drug-Free application

• HSA/FSA eligible

As awareness of non-pharmacological pain management grows, Beurer remains committed to delivering clinically aligned, easy-to-use TENS solutions trusted worldwide. By combining medical guidance with intuitive design, Beurer empowers consumers to take a proactive role in managing everyday discomfort - safely, effectively, and without reliance on medication.

Explore Beurer's TENS / EMS devices

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems

SOURCE Beurer North America