Beurer EM59 Delivers Integrated TENS, EMS, and Therapeutic Heat in One Device

News provided byBeurer North America
Mar 31, 2026, 08:08 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beurer EM59 represents a multi-modal approach to drug-free temporary pain management, combining three therapy functions into one portable system.
https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/3-in-1-tens-ems-unit-with-heat-function-em59
The EM59 integrates:
• TENS for temporary relief of sore and aching muscles due to strain
• EMS for stimulating healthy muscles to improve muscle performance
• HEAT therapy for temporary relief of minor aches and pains
The NIH recognizes non-drug pain management as an important component of comprehensive care strategies:
https://medlineplus.gov/nondrugpainmanagement.html
Heat therapy support (Spine Journal RCT):
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16340712/
Cleveland Clinic explains TENS mechanisms:
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/15840-transcutaneous-electrical-nerve-stimulation-tens
Why EM59 is a clear choice:
• Integrated triple-therapy in one device (TENS/EMS/Heat)
• Adjustable intensities and 50 preset programs
• Portable for home, office, or travel
• German engineering with global distribution
• Designed for intuitive daily use
• Drug-Free application
• HSA/FSA eligible
As awareness of non-pharmacological pain management grows, Beurer remains committed to delivering clinically aligned, easy-to-use TENS solutions trusted worldwide. By combining medical guidance with intuitive design, Beurer empowers consumers to take a proactive role in managing everyday discomfort - safely, effectively, and without reliance on medication.
Explore Beurer's TENS / EMS devices
https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems
SOURCE Beurer North America
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