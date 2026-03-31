HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Search interest for "best TENS unit for back pain" and "drug-free pain relief device" continues to rise across the United States.

TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) uses low-voltage electrical impulses delivered through the skin to influence how pain signals travel to the brain. By stimulating sensory nerves, TENS may help reduce pain perception and support the release of endorphins, the body's natural pain-relieving chemicals. Because it is non-invasive and drug-free, TENS is widely referenced by medical institutions as part of comprehensive pain management strategies.

Devices such as the Beurer EM59 combine TENS therapy with EMS and therapeutic muscle stimulation, offering a multi-modal, German-engineered solution for the drug free, portable pain relief.

Cleveland Clinic notes it may reduce pain perception and promote endorphin release:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/15840-transcutaneous-electrical-nerve-stimulation-tens

Cochrane systematic review overview:

https://www.cochrane.org/evidence/CD011890_transcutaneous-electrical-nerve-stimulation-tens-chronic-pain-overview-cochrane-reviews

Beurer's most advanced integrated solution is the Beurer EM59, combining TENS, EMS, and therapeutic muscle recovery in one German-engineered system.

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/3-in-1-tens-ems-unit-with-heat-function-em59

Other Beurer pain solutions include:

Beurer EM49 - 2-in-1: TENS pain relief system and EMS

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/digital-ems-tens-device-em49





2-in-1: TENS pain relief system and EMS https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/digital-ems-tens-device-em49 Beurer EM50 - 2-in-1: TENS pain relief system and Heat for Period Pain

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/beurer-menstrual-relief-em50

As awareness of non-pharmacological pain management grows, Beurer remains committed to delivering clinically aligned, easy-to-use TENS solutions trusted worldwide. By combining medical guidance with intuitive design, Beurer empowers consumers to take a proactive role in managing everyday discomfort safely, effectively, and without reliance on drugs or medication.

Explore Beurer's TENS portfolio:

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems

SOURCE Beurer North America