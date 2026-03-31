Beurer BM92 Aligns Premium Digital Connectivity With Clinically Informed Blood Pressure Monitoring

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beurer BM92 reflects growing U.S. demand for clinically validated home cardiovascular monitoring combined with seamless app connectivity. As hypertension continues to affect nearly half of American adults, health authorities emphasize the importance of regular, accurate blood pressure measurement outside the clinical setting.

The American Heart Association recommends validated upper-arm monitors for reliable home readings, while independent initiatives such as STRIDE BP and ValidateBP.org identify devices that meet internationally recognized validation standards, including ISO 81060-2 protocols.

Clinically validated upper-arm monitors are recommended because they provide more consistent and dependable measurements for tracking trends over time. As wearable devices and health apps increasingly alert users to irregular readings, digitally connected monitors like the BM92 provide a trusted method to confirm results, store data, and support informed conversations with healthcare providers.

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/blood-pressure-monitors/products/copy-of-beurer-blood-pressure-arm-monitor-auto-400

WHO Hypertension Fact Sheet:

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hypertension

CDC High Blood Pressure Data:

https://www.cdc.gov/high-blood-pressure/data-research/facts-stats/index.html

BM92 advantages:

Talking Function: Enjoy helpful, hands-free readings with convenient voice output, delivering your blood pressure results clearly in English or Spanish.





Enjoy helpful, hands-free readings with convenient voice output, delivering your blood pressure results clearly in English or Spanish. XL Backlit Display: See your results large and clear with our LCD backlight display including systolic and diastolic blood pressure, pulse, and hour.





See your results large and clear with our LCD backlight display including systolic and diastolic blood pressure, pulse, and hour. Cuff Positioning Indicator: The Cuff Position Indicator ensures accurate measurements by confirming the correct placement on the upper arm.





The Cuff Position Indicator ensures accurate measurements by confirming the correct placement on the upper arm. Smart Heart Monitoring with App: Share data with your doctor and keep track of your measurements with the free "Beurer HealthManager Pro" app through Bluetooth® synchronization.

As digital health adoption accelerates, the Beurer BM92 reflects Beurer's commitment to combining clinical accuracy with connected convenience.

Learn more:

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/blood-pressure-monitors/products/copy-of-beurer-blood-pressure-arm-monitor-auto-400

With more than a century of innovation, Beurer remains a world-trusted leader in precision health and wellness solutions designed for modern life.

SOURCE Beurer North America