Beurer Expands U.S. Access to German-Engineered, Clinically Supported Drug-Free Pain Relief Solutions

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more than 50 million U.S. adults live with chronic pain, according to the CDC, demand for safe, non-pharmaceutical pain relief continues to rise. Beurer, a globally trusted German health and wellness brand, is expanding U.S. access to its clinically supported TENS, EMS, with heat or recovery therapy portfolio designed for effective at-home use.

Authoritative medical institutions recognize TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) as a non-invasive therapy option that may help relieve pain by influencing nerve signaling and supporting natural endorphin release.

Beurer expands U.S. access to German-engineered TENS & EMS drug-free pain relief solutions for chronic pain management. Post this

Cleveland Clinic:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/15840-transcutaneous-electrical-nerve-stimulation-tens

Cochrane Review Overview:

https://www.cochrane.org/evidence/CD011890_transcutaneous-electrical-nerve-stimulation-tens-chronic-pain-overview-cochrane-reviews

Heat therapy has also demonstrated functional improvement benefits in peer-reviewed trials:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16340712/

Beurer's U.S. pain relief lineup includes:

Beurer EM59 – Multi-modal TENS + EMS + heat therapy

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/3-in-1-tens-ems-unit-with-heat-function-em59

Beurer EM50 – Discreet TENS + heat for menstrual cramps

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/beurer-menstrual-relief-em50

Beurer EM49 – Dual-channel TENS/EMS therapy

https://www.shop-beurer.com/collections/tens-ems/products/digital-ems-tens-device-em49

Engineered in Germany and sold globally, Beurer devices are designed for intuitive home use while aligning with recognized clinical principles of non-drug pain management.

As U.S. consumers seek alternatives to medication dependency, Beurer continues to set the global standard in clinically informed, drug-free wellness technology. Engineered in Germany and trusted in more than 100 countries, Beurer's pain relief devices are designed to empower individuals with accessible, non-invasive solutions that align with recognized medical guidance. As Americans seek safer, self-managed alternatives to medication-based pain relief, Beurer remains a world-trusted partner in everyday health and recovery.

SOURCE Beurer North America