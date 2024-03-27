Beutel Goodman Partners with SEI to Launch the Beutel Goodman U.S. Large Cap Value Collective Investment Trust in the U.S.

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - We are pleased to announce that Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. ("Beutel Goodman") has partnered with SEI® to launch the Beutel Goodman U.S. Large Cap Value Collective Investment Trust ("CIT" or "Trust"). Beutel Goodman, an SEC-registered investment adviser with $35.9 billion in assets under management (AUM, as at December 31, 2023), is the investment adviser to the CIT.

SEI Trust Company, a subsidiary of SEI, will serve as the trustee. SEI delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry and manages, advises or administers approximately $1.4 trillion in assets as of December 31, 2023.

The CIT complements Beutel Goodman's existing line-up of investment vehicles for global investors, which includes institutional separate accounts, sub-advisory arrangements for mutual and UCITS funds, as well as model delivery on several SMA/UMA platforms.

The launch supports increased demand for CITs and interest in Beutel Goodman's disciplined, high-conviction U.S. Large Cap Value strategy.

"We have experienced strong growth in the U.S. over the past several years and are excited to expand access to our Large Cap Value strategy with the addition of a CIT to our vehicle line-up," said Tim Hylton, Senior Vice President of Beutel Goodman's Institutional group. "We believe this growth is the result of our rigorous investment process, differentiated portfolio, long-term track record and dedicated client service for the U.S. marketplace. We look forward to continuing to build and deepen our relationships with U.S. institutional investors and their consultants."

CITs have become the investment vehicle of choice for many retirement plans in the U.S. With assets totaling $4.6 trillion as at the end of 2022, CITs surpassed mutual funds as the top investment vehicle for defined contribution (DC) assets.1

"As plan sponsors and participants increasingly demand personalized retirement solutions and access to a range of asset classes, we deliver the expertise and operational infrastructure needed to grow Beutel Goodman's CIT business," said John Alshefski, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SEI's Traditional Investment Managers business. "With 35 years of experience servicing CITs through our established turnkey operational platform, we're excited to welcome Beutel Goodman to SEI. We look forward to supporting their CIT business and efforts to expand distribution to their global investors."

We invite U.S. clients and consultants to contact one of the Beutel Goodman institutional representatives listed below for further information about the Beutel Goodman U.S. Large Cap Value strategy.

Tim Hylton, CFA

Senior Vice President, Client Service & Business Development – West

Telephone: 416-480-6451

Email: [email protected]

Craig Auwaerter, CFA

Senior Vice President, Client Service & Business Development – East

Telephone: 416-932-6342

Email: [email protected]

Linda Watts, CFA

Vice President, Client Service & Business Development – Mid-West

Telephone: 416-932-6305

Email: [email protected]

Yana Turner*

Director | Head of Consultant Relations, Beutel Goodman,

Telephone: 617-366-6664

Email: [email protected]

*Yana is an employee of AMG Funds, LLC, whose parent, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG), holds 49% of Beutel Goodman.

About Beutel Goodman U.S. Large Cap Value Collective Investment Trust

The Beutel Goodman U.S. Large Cap Value Collective Investment Trust is a Trust for the collective investment of assets or participating tax-qualified pension and profit-sharing plans and related trusts, and governmental plans as more fully described in the Declaration of Trust. As bank collective trusts, the Trust is exempt from registration as an investment company. The Trust is managed by SEI Trust Company (the "Trustee") based on the investment advice of Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd., the investment adviser to the Trust. The Trustee maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and the investments made, in the Trust. The Trust is exempt from registration as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. For more information, please see the offering documents for the Trust, available from Beutel Goodman or SEI Trust Company.

This statement does not constitute a solicitation or offer for any product or service or an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, product or service in any jurisdiction. The Trust is not FDIC-insured, may lose value and is not guaranteed by a bank or other financial institution. Neither the Trust nor the units representing beneficial interest therein are registered with SEC.

About Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. is a privately owned, independent Canadian investment manager with $35.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. For more than 50 years, we have been dedicated to helping our institutional, private wealth and retail clients achieve their long-term investment goals. As value investors, high-conviction ideas and a focus on capital preservation are the cornerstones of our disciplined research process. For more information about Beutel Goodman and our actively managed portfolios, visit www.beutelgoodman.com.

About SEI Trust Company

SEI Trust Company serves as the Trustee of the Beutel Goodman U.S. Large Cap Value Collective Investment Trust (the "Trust'') and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and the investments made, in the Trust. The Trust is part of a Collective Investment Trust operated by the Trustee. The Trustee is a trust company organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI).

________________________ 1 Source: Cerulli Associates.

