'Bev' Becomes The Official Canned Wine Of The Rose Bowl Stadium

"Bev was born right here in Southern California and it's always been a dream to one day be a part of this historic landmark," said Alix Peabody, Founder and CEO of Bev. "We're so thrilled to partner with the Rose Bowl Stadium and join in on the incredible shows & events that delight so many from all over the country. With events starting to come back, people are really getting excited to attend concerts and games once again -- and we plan to be right there with them!"

As a proud sponsor, the Los Angeles born and bred canned wine brand will be bringing its zero sugar, 100 calorie, and 11.9% ABV wines to California's beloved Rose Bowl Stadium. Available in five varietals: rosé, sauv blanc, pinot gris, pinot noir - and the fan fave sparkling wine, Glitz.

"We strive to offer our guests at America's Stadium the finest beverage options in the market, which is why Bev is such a great fit becoming the Official Canned Wine of the Rose Bowl Stadium," said Jens Weiden, Chief Revenue Officer of the Rose Bowl Operating Company. "It is such a natural fit and we look forward to this new and exciting partnership as we look to welcome fans back to our venue soon."

The partnership between the Rose Bowl Stadium and Bev has already proven to be a fan favorite with Bev selling out on its first day available for purchase during the monthly Rose Bowl Flea Market. The first sporting event featuring Bev at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be UCLA vs Hawaii Football on Saturday, August 28th, 2021.

To celebrate this momentous and exciting partnership between the two iconic brands - Bev is offering 15% off their fan-favorite hero blend, Rosé, for a limited time only at drinkbev.com/pages/rosebowl .

About Bev

Bev is on a mission to transform the alcohol industry as we know it: creating a voice for women where there has never truly been one, and doing so in a kind and approachable way. Founded by Alix Peabody in 2017, Bev is on a mission to 'Do it Different, Do it Better, Break the Glass'. With five refreshingly crisp, lil' fizzy, zero sugar canned wines, Bev is not only changing the drinks in our hands, but changing the culture surrounding drinking and social spaces. Imagine a world - Made by Chicks (& Good Dudes!)! Bev will soon be available in 32 states. Find Bev at a store near you or place your first order online at drinkbev.com. For more information about Bev, please visit drinkbev.com.

About the Rose Bowl Stadium

The Rose Bowl Stadium is the proud home of the Tournament of Roses' Rose Bowl Game, UCLA Bruins football, AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration, concerts including Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, and U2, international and Premier League soccer matches, and the World's Largest Flea Market.

A National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known around the world, the Rose Bowl Stadium has earned its world-class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men's World Cup, the 1999 Women's World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semi-Final game.

