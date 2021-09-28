Bev Founder & CEO Alix Peabody Makes Inc.'s 2021 Female Founders 100 List

VENICE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its fourth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring the most exceptional, trailblazing, and diverse group of 100 women who powered through adversity in a very tough year and changed the world.

The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background, and geography—from very early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public, sold them to big buyers, or spent decades building and running their businesses. These women are leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, retail, finance, fitness, health care, consumer products, food, and more.

"I am so honored to be recognized by Inc. alongside such an inspiring and resilient group of female entrepreneurs," said Bev Founder and CEO Alix Peabody. "At Bev, our mission is to 'break the glass', and I cannot think of a group of women who better encapsulate the spirit of this message."

Since Bev's inception in 2017, Bev's Founder and CEO Alix Peabody has been working to change the way individuals see the male-dominated alcohol industry, making it a space that's more welcoming to women. Through its online platform, products, and mission, Bev has created a community that promotes empowerment and togetherness and appeals to both the male and female consumer for its approachability and joyful perspective. Bev's mission to "Do it Different, Do it Better, Break the Glass" is embodied not only in their approach to fostering better drinking culture and more inclusive social spaces but in their groundbreaking digital agility and consumer-centric approach.

Bev is rethinking the retail model as a whole, meeting consumers digitally and having them purchase online, which is truly unheard of at scale in the alcoholic beverage industry. Additionally, unlike other canned wines, which tend to use bottom-of-the-barrel grapes, added sugars, and artificial flavors to taste, Bev canned wines contain zero grams of sugar and are made from high-quality, central CA grapes. With a variety of 6 refreshingly crisp, dry, and a lil' fizzy, 0g sugar canned wines to choose from, Bev has created a unique, high-quality product that resonates deeply with consumers.

Inc. editors and writers went through thousands of impressive applications that revealed how so many female founders triumphed in a year filled with challenges. The result is an incredible list of founders who have improvised, adapted, and made something from nothing. They join game-changing past honorees Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes, and more. Taken together, they represent the female-led future of business.

"The 100 women highlighted on this list are inspiring, creative, tenacious, and trailblazing role models in entrepreneurship. What's more, is they were able to achieve success during one of the toughest years ever. That's something certainly worth celebrating," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

Introduced in 2018, the Female Founders 100 list quickly became one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises.

Inc.'s Female Founders 100 issue (October 2021) is available online today, September 28, at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on October 5. Join the Female Founders 100 conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About Inc. magazine

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Bev

Bev is on a mission to transform the alcohol industry as we know it: creating a voice for women where there has never truly been one and doing so in a kind and approachable way. Founded by Alix Peabody in 2017, Bev is on a mission to 'Do it Different, Do it Better, Break the Glass'. With five refreshingly crisp, lil' fizzy, zero sugar canned wines, Bev is not only changing the drinks in our hands but changing the culture surrounding drinking and social spaces. Imagine a world - Made by Chicks (& Good Dudes!)! Bev will soon be available in 32 states. Find Bev at a store near you or place your first order online at drinkbev.com. For more information about Bev, please visit drinkbev.com.

