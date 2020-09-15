BevCanna Enterprises to Debut on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

Uplisting will increase visibility within the investment community for the infused beverage expert

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "BVNNF", effective as of the open of trading on Sept 2nd, 2020.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone in BevCanna's growth strategy," stated John Campbell, CFO. "The broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in broadening our stockholder base. "

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and includes both multinational companies seeking access to U.S. investors and U.S. growth companies. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process by OTC Markets Group. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated September 3, 2020, available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, it intends to provide a corporate update, on or before September 30, 2020, which will provide direction to its shareholders on operations, licensing, and strategic focus for the remainder of 2020.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV,OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid–infused beverages and consumer products for in–house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the statements regarding the potential benefits of the Company's quotation on the OTCQB and the anticipated timing of the corporate update news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release.

