Bevel Expands Award-Winning Hair Line with New Styling Products and Partnership with Walmart

In addition, to increase access to their products and offer men a simpler way to shop, Bevel is expanding its partnership with Walmart, bringing their new stylers and Hair, Body, Beard, and Skin lines to additional Walmart stores across the country, starting in February 2021.

"Expanding our partnership with Walmart is incredibly exciting. Bevel's mission, to make health & beauty simple for Black men and women, truly drives everything we do. The opportunity to bring Bevel's award-winning Hair (including our new hair stylers), Body, Beard, and Skin products into select Walmart stores represents another great step in making our mission a reality. Our community truly matters to us and we're not done yet."

– Tia Cummings, VP Marketing, Walker & Company Brands

The Bevel Hair collection ranges from a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner designed to cleanse and moisturize hair, to a nourishing beard conditioner to soften and tame, an ultra-hydrating beard oil that sculpts and locks in moisture, a 2-in-1 Pomade for Waves & Beards that locks-in moisture and gives a lightweight shine with a butter-based formula, and the all-new moisture-rich and defining Curl Creme that offers all-day hold.

The new products and expanded retail access reflect the company's on-going mission to deliver high-quality head-to-toe grooming products, made with only the best ingredients, to Black men, men of color, and those with curly, coarse, and textured hair, whenever and wherever they need them.

Bevel is committed to creating solution-based products that work to solve the unique health and grooming issues faced by Black men.

Products available at Walmart (in-store and online) will include:

Bevel Curl Creme ($11.95; 7 fl oz)

The curl creme enables your hair to lock in moisture, while the ultra-hydrating formula leaves your curls lightweight, manageable and frizz-free.

Bevel 2-in-1 Pomade ($11.95; 1.7 oz)

The unique blend of coconut oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and cocoa butter locks in moisture, helps nourish hair textures from within, maintains a lasting hold and a grease-free finish.

Bevel Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($9.95; 12 fl oz)

A moisturizing sulfate-free shampoo that gently cleanses thick and textured hair without stripping it of its natural oils or altering the hair's natural pattern.

Bevel Sulfate-Free Conditioner ($9.95; 12 fl oz)

The best cuts come after the conditioner. This sulfate-free formula moisturizes, conditions, and detangles your hair so your lineups and styles are always fresh and clean.

Bevel Beard Conditioner ($9.95; 4 fl oz)

Bevel Beard Oil ($14.95; 1fl oz)

Formulated with a non-greasy lightweight solution of ingredients, this premium oil blend packs all the punch without clogging your pores.

