Bevel Introduces Men's Skincare Collection

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bevel, a brand of Walker & Company (recently acquired by Procter & Gamble), known for making health and beauty simple for people of color, has announced the release of its first skincare collection. After raising the bar with its first end-to-end shaving system and shave formulations, Bevel innovates yet again with a unique, curated line of products that addresses hyperpigmentation, inflammation, dullness and uneven skin tone.

"At Bevel, we understand the impacts of sensitive skin for men of color, so a skincare line was the next natural step for the brand," said Walker & Company Brands CEO and Founder Tristan Walker. "To better address all of their skin concerns and provide a better experience, we felt it was time to expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of our consumer."

Bevel's skincare collection complements the brand's existing shave regimen while addressing specific concerns men of color often encounter, including sensitive skin, shaving irritation and skin inflammation. All the products are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, dyes, silicones and artificial fragrances. The full Bevel Skin line will be available at getbevel.com and consists of the following products:

Face Wash ($11.95)

Cleans and brightens dull, tired-looking skin to give a fresher, healthier appearance. It's formulated with Witch Hazel Extract to help reduce irritation and speed up the healing process for blemishes, and Tea Tree Oil, which makes it ideal for treating and soothing skin conditions.

10% Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Toner ($13.95)

Acts as an exfoliator while also decreasing the likelihood of ingrown hairs, razor bumps and acne. Blend of Lavender, Green Tea and 10% Glycolic Acid for a deep cleanse without harsh micro-beads. Also includes Aloe Vera to help protect from UV damage and soothe the skin.

Spot Corrector ($15.95)

Goes on clear to help reduce and prevent hyperpigmentation and scarring from any shaving irritation or acne. Contains 9% Lactic Acid, Green Tea Extract, Shea Butter and Vitamin C which work together to reduce appearance of dark spots, scarring and sun-damaged skin.

Moisturizing Face Gel ($13.95)

Hydrates and balances the skin's natural oils to offer a smoother, more even complexion. Infused with Vitamin C to help protect against aging, Algae Extract to hydrate, and Manuka honey to prevent breakdowns and skin irritation.

About Walker & Company Brands

Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products, including a Shave System and the Bevel Trimmer, and services designed to help reduce razor bumps and skin irritation. FORM, the first women's prestige hair care collection to celebrate beauty in all its forms, is now available for order at formbeauty.com. To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com.

