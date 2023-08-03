Beverage Alcohol Technology Leader DRINKS Names Three Cheers PR Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, has named Three Cheers PR its agency of record, tapping the beverage-centric agency's deep understanding of the industry's rapid digital transformation.

DRINKS, founded in 2013, is widely considered the online alcohol technology leader. Its proprietary software, services, and regulatory compliance expertise can enable any business to sell online in the high-margin $285 billion alcohol business, from bellwether retailers like Sam's Club to born-digital brands like Thrive Market. The company recently created a real-time tax and regulatory solution on Shopify that enables alcohol merchants to take full advantage of the same regulatory technology trusted by national wineries, Fortune 20 retailers, and e-commerce marketplaces.

New York City-based Three Cheers, a 360PR+ agency, is shaping and bringing DRINKS' story to broader audiences and sharing news of its expanding services with longtime industry partners and observers.

"Three Cheers brings nearly a decade of alcohol e-commerce to its cutting-edge work with DRINKS," said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-founder and CEO. "The team's background across all aspects of adult beverage will be invaluable as DRINKS supercharges the industry's digital transformation by reducing the friction that has slowed the inevitable adoption of e-commerce alcohol sales."

Along with DRINKS' regulatory technology platform, Three Cheers' work will focus on Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify-expert digital agency, and DRINKS' patented PAIR platform that generates AI-driven insights to tailor product offerings and develop category-defining brands at lightning speed.

"We love the alcohol category because it is so dynamic, and DRINKS is one of the reasons why – having catalyzed the online sales revolution of the past decade," said Rob Bratskeir, General Manager at Three Cheers. "This rapid pace of change is poised to accelerate further, and the opportunity to tell DRINKS' story of democratizing and growing alcohol's merchant base is energizing."

About Three Cheers

New York-based Three Cheers is a wholly owned subsidiary of 360PR+, an award-winning independent communications agency. Three Cheers stands apart in its in-depth understanding of the three three-tier system that governs alcohol marketing and sales in the US, paired with insights into the lifestyle and cultural forces that influence today's beverage alcohol consumers. The agency's services span media relations, social media, celebrity engagement and influencer marketing, content creation, event marketing and industry thought leadership. 

