Beverage bag-in-box now recycle-ready with Liquibox innovation

For decades, products such as post-mix syrups, boxed water and boxed oils required multi-material laminates with nylon or metallized polyester for barrier strength, but the complicated structure makes the packaging extremely difficult to recycle. Liquibox's new recycle-ready packaging uses advanced resin technology that is ultra-strong to provide reliable product protection, and yet sustainably simple, as the company calls it, to meet recyclability guidelines.

Driven by their company purpose to create a more sustainable future and bring new innovation to the market, Liquibox designed bag-in-box film that would meet guidelines set out by the most influential voices in sustainable packaging such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, CEFLEX, and the Association of Plastics Recyclers. Liquipure ultra not only improves recyclability – the mono-material structure also offers other sustainability benefits such as a 22% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when compared to traditional beverage bag-in-box bags.

The revolutionary packaging also checks the box for performance, as Liquipure ultra boasts a higher barrier than alternative nylon structures, allowing customers to extend the shelf life of their products. It meets the mechanical performance standards for beverage bag-in-box packaging, making it ideal for retail, food service or e-commerce use.

Liquipure ultra has already been successfully introduced into the post-mix syrup market, and Liquibox is currently working with customers to offer Liquipure ultra for higher-barrier applications such as wine, juice, and aseptic foods. At this time, Liquipure ultra is available in the U.S. and will reach European customers early in 2021.

With this innovation, Liquibox is driving toward their broader commitment to deliver packaging that is ready for the future. The switch to mono-material packaging is a key step toward improving the state of flexible packaging that fits within new government regulations around the world. It also answers the demands of many customers striving to meet sustainable packaging commitments by 2025 or 2030. Liquibox is excited to share more information on their approach to sustainability in their first Sustainability report which will be released in March 2021.

To learn more about Liquipure ultra, please visit the Liquibox website:

https://www.liquibox.com/liquipure-ultra

About Liquibox

Founded in 1961, Liquibox is a global leader in liquid packaging and dispensing—working in partnership with customers to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that achieve sustainable performance. In February 2020, Liquibox acquired DS Smith's flexible packaging and Worldwide Dispensers that are now working as one across 20 locations powered by a global workforce of nearly 1,500 employees. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia (USA). For more information, please visit www.liquibox.com and www.linkedin.com/company/liquibox.

