Beverage Can Market size to grow by USD 5,715.4 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing awareness among consumers regarding sustainability to drive the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage can market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,715.4 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the global market growth. Another region that offers significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The demand for the packaging of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, fruit juices, aerated drinks, and energy drinks is mounting in the region. It is further expected to boost the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the budding environmental concerns, consumers are becoming more aware of limiting the usage of plastics, which, in turn, is urging the need for cans in North America. For more key market insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beverage Can Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Beverage Can Market - Segmentation Assessment

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages), material (aluminium and steel), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The market share growth by the non-alcoholic beverages segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Beverage cans are used to pack different non-alcoholic beverages, such as juices which are continuously gaining popularity. Metal cans are popular in the segment owing to their hermetic seal and barrier against oxygen and sunlight. Moreover, the growing demand for rehydration drinks and caffeine-based drinks is also expected to create new opportunities for market development in the projected period. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the segment during the forecast period.

Beverage Can Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market growth is propelled by the increasing consciousness among consumers regarding sustainability.

A prime example is aluminum, a valuable metal that can be recycled multiple times without compromising its properties.

The recycling of aluminium and steel cans offers both environmental and financial incentives, which allows companies to reduce their carbon footprint and conserve natural resources.

Furthermore, beverage can recycling requires less energy compared to manufacturing cans from scratch.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the beverage cans during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing market of RTD coffee and tea is an emerging beverage can market trend.

There has been a growth in RTD coffee and tea consumption. These drinks are not only seen as instant energy drinks but also form a part of the lifestyle in most countries, including Japan and the US.

and the US. The growing health awareness and rising disposable incomes of the population are the major factors driving the RTD tea and coffee market.

Therefore, the rising demand for RTD coffee and tea is expected to fuel the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising popularity of alternatives is a major challenge for the market growth.

It is observed that PET, a form of plastic, is continuing to gain popularity across almost all markets and has been successfully implemented in the beer sector.

For instance, in Romania , more than 40% of breweries use PET bottles to package their beer because the consumers of beer in this country find PET bottles convenient and aesthetically appealing.

, more than 40% of breweries use PET bottles to package their beer because the consumers of beer in this country find PET bottles convenient and aesthetically appealing. Moreover, the use of PET bottles allows a reduction in emissions and resources in the supply chain.

Therefore, as the popularity of alternatives such as PET rises, the demand for metal cans will decrease, which will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Beverage Can Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beverage can market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the beverage can market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the beverage can market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of beverage can market vendors

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

