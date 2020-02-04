Beverage Company Selects Engagement Labs to Measure Marketing Effectiveness in Movie Theaters

The TotalSocial® Measurement System Will Measure Uplift in Consumer Conversations Stimulated by in-Theater Advertising and Promotion

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today the start of an innovative measurement system designed to measure consumer brand conversations resulting from in-theater advertising and promotion activities. The initial client is a major beverage company that has signed for 14 months at a total contract value of CAD $105,600.

"Movie theaters provide a unique environment for brand managers to stimulate engagement with their brands. The audience is in a good mood, attention is readily available, and the opportunity for creativity is substantial," said Engagement Labs CEO Ed Keller. "Movie theater marketing can be expected to generate buzz. By measuring the brand conversations, we can evaluate the effectiveness of our clients' marketing."

In-Theater TotalSocial® measures social data about everyday consumer brands and ties that data back to movie-theater chains they have recently patronized to watch first-run movies. The system also measures exposure to in-theater trailers, poster boards, concessions, and other types of in-theater marketing.

Measuring consumer conversations is important because of published evidence that 19% of consumer purchases can be attributable to conversations and recommendations between consumers.

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

