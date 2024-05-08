Beverage Innovator Draft Top Launches Draft Top Pro Tool to Change the Way Consumers Enjoy Canned Beverages

Draft Top Pro Provides a Quick and Easy Way to Transform Canned Beverages Into Formal Cups, Designed with High Volumes and Ease of Use in Mind

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Draft Top , the innovative lifestyle brand that is redefining the way consumers enjoy canned beverages, today announces the launch of Draft Top Pro, a commercial grade countertop tool that seamlessly transforms canned beverages into formal cups within seconds. The Draft Top Pro aims to elevate the sensory experience of canned beverages, providing the same rich sensory experience as drinking from a glass and is built for beverage brands, venues, bars & restaurants looking to provide their customers with a unique & sustainable drinking experience.

The Draft Top Pro tool works to safely and seamlessly lift and remove the lids of canned beverages with three simple steps, creating a more formal sensory experience by enhancing the aroma and flavor accessibility of the liquid:

Insert can and lock the handle. Pull the top lever down. Remove the now Topless can! To open another can simply push the top lever back up and the DT PRO will eject the top for your next use.

"We've seen such sensational feedback from consumers since the launch of our original handheld tool in 2019," commented Armand Ferranti, President & Co-Founder of Draft Top. "We're excited to bring that level of excitement, innovation and opportunity to the masses with the launch of Draft Top Pro. The tool offers venues, hotels, restaurants and bars throughout the world the opportunity to not only enhance the customer's experience when drinking canned beverages, but level up their commitment towards a more sustainable world."

With a strong commitment to encouraging eco-friendly practices and a push towards a more sustainable future, the Draft Top Pro provides its customers with a sustainable serving solution, eliminating the need for plastic, single use cups while simultaneously offering an increased ROI as opposed to glassware maintenance and plastic purchasing. The Draft Top Pro allows venues and hospitality brands to save on investments of plastic cups, glassware, while simultaneously allowing beverage brands the opportunity to maintain branding & logo visibility in the hands of the consumer, a space where branding is typically lost when transferred into a plastic/glass unbranded cup.

Some of the largest beverage and hospitality brands worldwide have already begun integrating Draft Top Pro into their ongoing marketing and consumer facing initiatives and events, including international brewer Heineken . "We recently had the opportunity to incorporate the Draft Top Pro at our trade shows, which was an instant hit with our consumers," commented Peter Camps, Sr. Manager Quality & Education, Brewmaster – Draught Master at Heineken. "Consumers loved the fact that the tool allows you to drink a beer from a can, just like you would enjoy a draft beer in a pint glass. There's also no longer the need to pour the can into a plastic cup, which, in turn, creates increased visibility for the product itself."

Committed to quality, innovation, and the consumer experience, Draft Top is pioneering a new way to enjoy the world's best canned drinks, making every sip an opportunity to savor life to the fullest. The Draft Top Pro is available for purchase now online at drafttop.com , retailing for $849.99 USD with wholesale options available. For more information on the product and to view Draft Top's lineup of other beverage innovations, including their popular personal and handheld consumer tools such as the Draft Top Lift ($15 USD) and Can Clips ($4.99 USD), visit drafttop.com and follow us on Instagram at @drafttop .

Draft Top is an innovative lifestyle brand that is redefining the way consumers enjoy canned beverages. Founded on the belief that the experience of drinking from a can should be as rich and enjoyable as from a glass, Draft Top introduces a suite of tools designed to enhance the sensory experience of canned drinks. With products like the Draft Top Lift, Can Clips, and the DT Pro, the company transforms the simple act of consuming a beverage into an immersive moment of pleasure. These patented gadgets are engineered not just for functionality but to elevate the drinker's experience by removing the entire top of the can, thereby enhancing aroma and flavor accessibility. Ideal for beer aficionados, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking to enrich their beverage experience, Draft Top's innovative solutions cater to a broad audience seeking to bring a touch of refinement and convenience to their casual drinking occasions. Committed to quality, innovation, and the consumer experience, Draft Top is pioneering a new way to enjoy the world's favorite canned drinks, making every sip an opportunity to savor life to the fullest. For more information, follow the brand online at drafttop.com and on Instagram at @drafttop .

