Beverage Innovator Draft Top Launches the Draft Top Lift Universal as The Brand Continues to Change the Way Consumers Enjoy Canned Beverages

Draft Top Lift Universal Provides Customers a New and Improved Tool Designed for Cans of All Sizes

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Draft Top, the innovative lifestyle brand that is redefining the way consumers enjoy canned beverages, today announces the launch of Draft Top Lift Universal, a handheld bartool that seamlessly transforms canned beverages into formal cups within seconds. The Draft Top Lift Universal is the second iteration of the brand's hero handheld tool, with new and improved upgrades and colorways, including the ability to lift the tops of canned beverages of all sizes.

Like all of Draft Top's products, the Draft Top Lift Universal aims to elevate the sensory experience of canned beverages, providing the same rich sensory experience as drinking from a glass by removing the top of the lid creating smooth edges, allowing users to fully enjoy the aroma and flavor of their favorite drinks. Designed to work seamlessly with all can sizes - slim, standard and everything in between - this versatile tool is perfect for transforming any canned beverage into an open-topped experience, eliminating the need for single use cups or added glassware.

"Since the launch of our original handheld tool in 2019, Draft Top has been transforming the simple act of consuming a beverage into an immersive moment of pleasure" commented Armand Ferranti, President & Co-Founder of Draft Top. "This launch marks a significant expansion of Draft Top's product line as we continue working to cater to a broader audience who value both function and style - both domestically and internationally - encouraging any consumer who enjoys a canned beverage to elevate their experience with this easy-to-use bar tool."

Ideal for beer/canned cocktail aficionados, outdoor enthusiasts, party hosts and anyone looking to enrich their beverage experience, the Draft Top Lift Universal offers an innovative solution that caters to a broad audience seeking to bring a touch of refinement and convenience to their casual drinking occasions. The Draft Top Lift Universal is now available in classic black and gray, and for the first time, bold hot pink - set to make a stylish impact as the brand continues to reach a more diverse customer base.

Committed to quality, innovation, and the consumer experience, Draft Top is pioneering a new way to enjoy the world's best canned drinks, making every sip an opportunity to savor life to the fullest. The Draft Top Lift Universal is available for purchase now online at drafttop.com and Amazon, retailing for $18 USD. For more information on the product and to view Draft Top's lineup of other beverage innovations, visit drafttop.com and follow us on Instagram at @drafttop.

About Draft Top:

Draft Top is an innovative lifestyle brand that is redefining the way consumers enjoy canned beverages. Founded on the belief that the experience of drinking from a can should be as rich and enjoyable as from a glass, Draft Top introduces a suite of tools designed to enhance the sensory experience of canned drinks. With products like the Draft Top Lift, Can Clips, and the DT Pro, the company transforms the simple act of consuming a beverage into an immersive moment of pleasure. These patented gadgets are engineered not just for functionality but to elevate the drinker's experience by removing the entire top of the can, thereby enhancing aroma and flavor accessibility. Ideal for beer aficionados, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking to enrich their beverage experience, Draft Top's innovative solutions cater to a broad audience seeking to bring a touch of refinement and convenience to their casual drinking occasions. Committed to quality, innovation, and the consumer experience, Draft Top is pioneering a new way to enjoy the world's favorite canned drinks, making every sip an opportunity to savor life to the fullest. For more information, follow the brand online at drafttop.com and on Instagram at @drafttop.

