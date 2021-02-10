Beverage Leader Seymour Ferreira Joins Next Frontier Brands as CEO, Global Beverages

"My mission is to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and consumers," said Ferreira. Tweet this

Prior to joining Next Frontier Brands, Mr. Ferreira served as CEO of Amber Beverage Group (ABG), where he oversaw the production and distribution of over 200 spirits, sparkling liqueurs, ready to drink and specialty beverage brands. His leadership helped establish ABG as a rapid-growth, vertically integrated global beverage company, expanding its brands, distribution, production and logistics platforms from the Baltics into Mexico, the UK, Australia and over 65 international markets.

"Next Frontier Brands is shaping the future of innovative beverage and wellness brands," said Mr. Ferreira. "As CEO of the company's Global Beverage Group, my mission is to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and consumers by creating new standards for beverage innovation and distribution networks."

Mr. Ferreira's proven track record of experience within the beverage industry also includes leadership roles with Maxxium Fine Wines and Spirits, where he managed international distribution for leading beverage companies including The Absolut Company, The Edrington Group, Jim Beam Global and Remy Cointreau across the UK, Asia Pacific and Europe. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions with ALLIED DOMECQ Spirits and Wine (now Pernod Ricard) and United Distillers (now Diageo).

"Seymour Ferreira is one of the most highly experienced, accomplished and reputable executives in the European beverage industry," said Jason Roth, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Next Frontier Brands. "As CEO of our Global Beverage Group, his strategic experience, global distribution networks and commitment to excellence will help Next Frontier Brands reach its aggressive goals, and further establish itself as a best-in-class organization."

About Next Frontier Brands

Next Frontier Brands is an international fast-moving consumer goods company dedicated to bringing premier beverage and wellness products to consumers globally. The company owns 15 brands for global distribution and is actively acquiring new brands. Its beverage brands include products in the distilled alcoholic spirits, distilled non-alcoholic spirits, and coffee categories, and its wellness brands include products in the concentrate, topical and sublingual categories. Treehouse Biosciences, Next Frontier Brands' research and development subsidiary, is GMP Certified and owns a suite of patents relating to cannabinoid extraction and remediation technologies. It has also submitted a Novel Foods Application to the UK Food Standards Agency for approval of its hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products. Next Frontier Brands is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in London, Amsterdam and New Zealand.

