Beverage Market Set to Grow as Functional Beverages Become More Popular

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global nonalcoholic beverage market is expected to reach USD 1.60 trillion by 2025, growing at CAGR a 5.8% over the forecast period. Numerous studies have proved that obesity is linked to higher consumption of carbonated soft drinks. Overtime, this has led to the development of calorie-free or low-calorie drinks, such as functional beverages, bottled water, and fruit beverages. The report indicates that rising societal awareness toward serious health problems is acting as the biggest driver for nonalcoholic beverage market. The industry is reshaping itself by changing the orientation from carbonated soft drinks to non-nutritive low-calorie beverages. Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: SNOVF), Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), Reed's Inc. (NYSE: REED)

The functional beverage sector is expected to develop into the fastest growing product in the market over the forecast period. Mordor Intelligence indicates that the functional beverage market was valued at USD 26.2 billion in 2015, at an expected CAGR of 6.5% by 2023. According to Future Market Insights, "Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that keeps one's body hydrated and provide overall nutritional well-being. These are fortified drinks that prevent or help address health issues across all age groups… Energy drinks is the largest segment in functional beverages followed by sports drinks and nutraceutical drinks… North America is the largest market for functional beverages as it contains innovative varieties of drinks that are customized for all age groups and strata."

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: SNOVF) also listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under (CSE: KBEV). Earlier last week the company announced that, "it has entered into an agreement with NeuraPerformance/Neuroptimize Brain Center whereby NeuraPerformance/Neuroptimize will perform full clinical brain scans on Koios users. NeuraPerformance/Neuroptimize is the go-to brain lab and physiotherapy clinic for Colorado's elite athletes, including the Denver Broncos football team. The centre specializes in brain mapping, brainwave optimization, enhancing sports performance, baseline concussion testing and treatment.

NeuraPerformance/Neuroptimize will also stock and sell Koios beverages in the future, at its numerous locations.

"Our respective companies have a shared vision and passion for mental health and performance," said Rachel Ragsdale, director of brain mapping, neurofeedback and counselling at NeuraPerformance/Neuroptimize. "Helping them demonstrate the efficacy of their products is something we truly look forward to doing. Additionally, adding their products to our platform of services creates tremendous value for our clients and the people we are trying to help. Mixing technical science with their stellar products is a win for everyone."

The full clinical brain-scan study may provide evidence that Koios products may enhance cognition over the long term and help the Company fine-tune its beverages' performance.

"For many years we have been looking for the right partner and platform to test our technologies and products," said Chris Miller, CEO of Koios. "Not only will this clinical trial further substantiate our product formulation, but the data collected will pave the way to creating better technologies within our portfolio, and fulfilling our mission of creating some of the most functional organic products that support and enhance brain health and performance."

The initial results of the study are expected in July."

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), founded in April, 2004, is a global company with a proprietary, clinically-proven formula for flagship brand CELSIUS®. CELSIUS' original line comes in seven delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors, and in powder stick packets which can be mixed with water. Recently, the company announced impressive gains in sales across multiple channels, and new distribution including cold vault placement in over 590 chain convenience stores. The move to include the brand in the latest energy drink set is significant, as it deepens penetration within the intensely competitive convenience channel and broadens the brand's availability for consumers. This increase in store count provides an opportunity to market the brand to even more consumers who will be at arm's length from point of purchase. This latest authorization adds credence to the brand's pioneering position as a proven, functional fitness drink. Retailers are viewing CELSIUS as providing a point of differentiation to consumers, which gives the brand a reason for being alongside stalwart, traditional energy set competitors. The trend forward fitness brand has gained momentum against well-heeled energy brands, within the highly coveted energy drink set.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. On May 15, 2018, the company announced the achievement of its highest first quarter sales ever of $12.8 million. For the three-month period ending March 31, 2018, gross revenues reached $12,767,789 versus $11,437,638 in the prior year, an increase of 12%. Net revenues less discounts, returns and billbacks reached $11,558,203 versus $10,787,801 in the prior year. Retail distribution in US Divisions has increased by around 85,000 new points, most of which occurs in Q2, on existing and new higher margin products.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX™ maximum strength energy drinks and so on. Earlier this month, the company reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net sales for the 2018 first quarter increased 14.7 percent to $850.9 million from $742.1 million in the same period last year. Gross sales for the 2018 first quarter increased 17.2 percent to $990.6 million from $845.5 million in the same period last year. Net sales for the Company's Monster Energy® Drinks segment, which includes the Company's Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Hydro® energy drinks and Mutant® Super Soda drinks, increased 16.7 percent to $780.5 million for the 2018 first quarter, from $668.6 million for the same period last year. Net sales for the Company's Monster Energy® Drinks segment for the 2018 first quarter were negatively impacted by $3.9 million, due to the adoption of ASC 606.

Reed's Inc. (NYSE: REED) is owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages. On May 14, 2018, the company announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2018 ended March 31, 2018. During the first quarter of 2018, net sales of $8.3 million were consistent with the same period in 2017, as increased average selling prices as a result of a price increase in the third quarter of 2017 were offset by lower volumes that resulted from reductions in promotional spending versus the prior year. Gross profit during the first quarter of 2018 more than doubled to $2.3 million compared to the same period in 2017. Gross margin was 27.8% of net sales during the first quarter of 2018 compared to 12.7% of net sales in the same period in 2017, and up from 21.3% the fourth quarter of 2017.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Koios Beverage Corp., financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com