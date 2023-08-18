Beverage Packaging Market in Europe to grow by USD 10.10 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The rising sustainable practice in beverage packaging in Europe drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beverage packaging market in Europe size is set to grow by USD 10.10 billion from 2021 to 2026 and register a CAGR of 5.67%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2022-2026

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allied Glass Containers Ltd., Amcor Plc, AMS Europe e.V., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., CANPACK SA, CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi Plastics Inc., O I Glass Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, The Tetra Laval Group, Verallia SAS, and Vidrala SA are some of the major market participants.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Plastic



Glass



Metal

The beverage packaging market share growth in Europe by the plastic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand from consumers for sustainable and environment-friendly packaging is increasing. Therefore, the pressure is high on rigid plastic manufacturers to introduce recyclable options for beverage packaging.

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the beverage packaging market in Europe include Allied Glass Containers Ltd., Amcor Plc, AMS Europe e.V., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., CANPACK SA, CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi Plastics Inc., O I Glass Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, The Tetra Laval Group, Verallia SAS, and Vidrala SA.

Company Offerings

Ball Corp. - The company offers beverage packaging for cans, bottles, tabs, and aerosol cans.

The company offers beverage packaging for cans, bottles, tabs, and aerosol cans. Beatson Clark Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles for beverage packaging of beers, real ales, lagers, spirits, and soft drinks.

The company offers a wide range of glass bottles for beverage packaging of beers, real ales, lagers, spirits, and soft drinks. CANPACK SA - The company offers beverage packaging such as cans, and glass bottles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers- The rising sustainable practice in beverage packaging in Europe is notably driving market growth.

Trends- The increase in demand for digitally printed packaging is an emerging market trend. The beverage packaging market in Europe is poised to witness an upswing in the adoption of digital printing, primarily driven by brand preferences for swift turnarounds. This trend aligns with brand owners' pursuit of innovation and value augmentation in their products, achieved through the incorporation of intricate decorative coatings and distinctive visual and tactile enhancements to their folding carton packaging. The surge in demand for personalized packaging has also contributed to the surge in demand for digitally printed packaging. Many brands are taking personalization to new heights, offering tailored packaging-on-demand with customizable imagery and text that consumers can configure according to their preferences. This emergent approach presents manufacturers with a novel opportunity to interact with consumers and differentiate themselves from competitors. These factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges - The fluctuation in raw material prices will be a major challenge hindering market growth.

Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the beverage packaging market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the beverage packaging market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beverage packaging market in Europe vendors

Beverage Packaging Market Scope In Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.06 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allied Glass Containers Ltd., Amcor Plc, AMS Europe e.V., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., CANPACK SA, CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi Plastics Inc., O I Glass Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, The Tetra Laval Group, Verallia SAS, and Vidrala SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio