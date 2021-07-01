Beverage Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of waterborne diseases. Besides, the growing demand for clean drinking water is increasing the demand for packaged drinking water. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product offerings with innovative packaging. For instance, in June 2019, All Market launched a new eco-friendly aluminum bottled water brand Ever & Ever. Similarly, in October 2019, Nestlé Pure Life launched new 330ml bottles made from 100% recycled plastic for kids. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global beverage packaging market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44911

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of pet packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Beverage Packaging Market: Growing adoption of PET packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry

The use of PET bottles for alcoholic beverages such as beer is gaining popularity in the eastern and central parts of Europe. For example, consumers in countries such as Romania found PET bottles to be more convenient and aesthetically appealing. Besides, the use of PET bottles helps reduce transportation emissions and reduce costs in the supply chain owing to the reduced weight. The ongoing trend of using PET bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global beverage packaging market during the forecast period.

"The increasing demand for single-serve, multi-packs, and sustainable packaging will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Beverage Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the beverage packaging market by material (rigid plastics, glass, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the beverage packaging market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising disposable income of the population and an increase in the average temperature.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Beer Packaging Market – Global beer packaging market is segmented by material (glass, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Packaging Market – Global packaging market is segmented by end-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/beverage-packaging-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/beverage-packagingmarket

SOURCE Technavio