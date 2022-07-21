Beverage Packaging Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 75.01 Bn growth

Jul 21, 2022, 21:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beverage Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 75.01 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.92% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. APAC will emerge as the key market for beverage packaging. Rapid urbanization and increased consumer spending on beverage products are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Download a Sample Report Here
Technavio categorizes the global beverage packaging market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market within the overall global containers and packaging market. The global metal and glass containers market includes products of metal, glass, or plastic containers, including corks and caps. The global containers and packaging market includes the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of metal, glass, and plastic containers and paper packaging.
The market in focus is fragmented with the presence of many international players. Vendors operating in the global beverage packaging market are setting up plants and offices in different geographic locations to provide effective service to their customers in that particular region.
The rising consumption of bottled water has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing opposition to the use of plastic bottles might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, O-I Glass Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. are among some of the major market participants. View PDF Report Sample
The beverage packaging market is segmented as below:
- Material
- Rigid Plastics
- Glass
- Metal
- Others
The market observed maximum growth in the rigid plastics segment in 2021. The increasing demand for products such as juices and dairy beverages, including flavored milk packed in PET bottles is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
About 47% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Increased product launches by beverage companies and increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are driving the growth of the market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beverage packaging market report covers the following areas:
- Beverage Packaging Market Size
- Beverage Packaging Market Trends
- Beverage Packaging Market Industry Analysis
Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist beverage packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the beverage packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beverage packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beverage packaging market vendors
Related Reports:
- Glass Packaging Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Flexible Packaging Market in North America by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Beverage Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 75.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.92
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, O-I Glass Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Material
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material
- 5.3 Rigid plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Rigid plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Rigid plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Material
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 47: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 50: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ardagh Group SA
- 10.5 Ball Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Ball Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Ball Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Ball Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Ball Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Ball Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 DS Smith Plc
- Exhibit 67: DS Smith Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: DS Smith Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: DS Smith Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 70: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Mondi Group
- Exhibit 72: Mondi Group - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Mondi Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Mondi Group - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Mondi Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Mondi Group - Segment focus
- 10.9 O-I Glass Inc.
- Exhibit 77: O-I Glass Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: O-I Glass Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: O-I Glass Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: O-I Glass Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: O-I Glass Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Exhibit 82: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tetra Laval International SA
- Exhibit 87: Tetra Laval International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Tetra Laval International SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Tetra Laval International SA - Key news
- Exhibit 90: Tetra Laval International SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Tetra Laval International SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 WestRock Co.
- Exhibit 92: WestRock Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: WestRock Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: WestRock Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: WestRock Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: WestRock Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 98: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 100: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article