Beverage Packaging Market Size in Europe is set to grow by USD 7.154 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in demand for packaging of functional beverages boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The beverage packaging market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 7.15 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2024-2028

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Carton

1.2 Bottle

1.3 Pouch

1.4 Can Material 2.1 Paper and paper board

2.2 Plastic

2.3 Metal

2.4 Glass Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Carton- The carton packaging segment in Europe's beverage market is growing due to its combination of convenience, sustainability, and product protection. Long-lasting beverages like milk, juices, and plant-based alternatives are commonly packaged in aseptic cartons. Gable-top cartons are used for chilled drinks, while Tetra Pak offers aseptic carton options for various beverages. Recyclable materials like paperboard are used to produce cartons, which can be recycled depending on the type and local facilities. Cartons come in various sizes and shapes, including single-serve and family-sized options. Companies like Tetra Pak and Stora Enso invest in recycling lines to increase carton recycling capacity, driving market growth in Europe.

Beverage Packaging Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7154.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.54 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe Key companies profiled Amcor plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark, CANPACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Plc, O I Glass Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval SA, Stora Enso Oyj, Verallia SA, Vidrala SA, and Multi Plastics Inc.

Market Driver

In Europe, the beverage packaging market is witnessing significant growth with the integration of smart technologies such as QR codes, NFC, and RFID chips. These innovations enhance consumer experience and offer valuable product information. Smart packaging also monitors key product features and ensures quality. Its primary advantage lies in product authentication, particularly for premium brands. This trend is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period.

The European beverage packaging market is experiencing significant growth, with juice, milk, and plastic bottles being the most common types. The use of lightweight materials and sustainable production methods is a key trend in this industry. Decorative labels and caps are essential components of beverage packaging, adding value and enhancing brand identity. The market for plastic bottles is particularly strong, driven by their convenience and cost-effectiveness.

However, concerns over plastic waste and environmental impact are leading to increased demand for alternative materials like biodegradable plastics and glass. The market for metal cans is also growing, particularly for alcoholic beverages. Overall, the European beverage packaging market is dynamic and innovative, with a focus on sustainability and consumer convenience.

Market Challenges

• The European beverage packaging market faces challenges in recycling plastic due to complexities and high costs. Various steps, including collecting, sorting, cleaning, processing, and remanufacturing, increase expenses. Different plastic types require specialized facilities, leading to significant investments in infrastructure.

• Prices of recycled plastic have risen, with PET flakes increasing by 103% since 2021. Major companies aim for 25% or more post-consumer recycled content by 2025, but high prices and limited supply hinder progress. These factors negatively impact market growth in Europe.

• The European beverage packaging market faces several challenges. Plastics, particularly PET and PVC, dominate the market due to their lightweight and cost-effective nature. However, the environmental impact of these materials is a significant concern. Recycling and the use of biodegradable and compostable materials are key areas of focus. The use of cartons, especially for dairy and juice products, is also increasing. The trend towards smaller packaging sizes and convenience continues to drive demand.

• The market is also influenced by regulatory requirements, such as the European Union's Single Use Plastics Directive. The use of eco-systems and closed-loop systems is gaining popularity to address sustainability concerns. The market is competitive, with key players focusing on innovation and cost reduction to stay ahead.

Research Analysis

The European beverage packaging market encompasses various types of packaging for both fresh and shelf-stable beverages, including milk, alcoholic drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages. Population growth and increasing per capita income have fueled the demand for these packaging solutions. Production and transportation costs, as well as handling expenses, are crucial factors influencing the market dynamics.

E-commerce has emerged as a significant distribution channel, driving the demand for lightweight and recyclable packaging solutions such as pouches, cups, and bottles made of PETRA, PET, and virgin plastics. The European Commission has set stringent regulations for beverage containers, favoring the use of recyclable plastics and limiting the consumption of fossil-fuel-based plastics. Off-premise consumption trends have also impacted the market, with on-premise consumption experiencing a decline due to lockdown restrictions.

Market Research Overview

The European Beverage Packaging Market encompasses various types of packaging solutions for beverages, including bottles, cans, cartons, and pouches. These packaging options cater to different beverage categories such as carbonated soft drinks, water, juice, and alcoholic beverages.

The market is driven by factors like increasing consumer preference for convenient and eco-friendly packaging, growing demand for functional and sustainable packaging, and the rise of e-commerce sales. Additionally, trends like the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials, digital printing, and smart packaging are shaping the future of the European Beverage Packaging Market.

